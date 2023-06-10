“So the thieves wanted to break into our house”

The thieves at nine in the morning, in the garden, in the windows of a house in via Marconi. With a certain style: one of the two wanders around the houses in a vest. And it doesn’t matter if there are cameras: the Ffp2 style mask is a very useful accessory to not be recognizable. Before trying to break a window. Even the electronic eyes don’t seem to be terribly scary: a cap with a visor and, if necessary, your hands are enough to hide your face. A pair of black gloves, Diabolik style, allow you not to leave fingerprints before pounced on the window frames.