“So the thieves wanted to break into our house”

The thieves at nine in the morning, in the garden, in the windows of a house in via Marconi. With a certain style: one of the two wanders around the houses in a vest. And it doesn’t matter if there are cameras: the Ffp2 style mask is a very useful accessory to not be recognizable. Before trying to break a window. Even the electronic eyes don’t seem to be terribly scary: a cap with a visor and, if necessary, your hands are enough to hide your face. A pair of black gloves, Diabolik style, allow you not to leave fingerprints before pounced on the window frames.
This is what the color images of a video surveillance system return. Those who have suffered the theft in recent days have decided to share what was recorded, with a view to protecting the neighborhood. To avoid similar incidents in the future. In the video, the thieves are loitering between the barbecue fireplace and the deck chairs. The pouch at the waist, useful for carrying some comfortable burglary tools, and for leaving, if necessary, with necklaces, cash, rings.