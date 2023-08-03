So the underside will be like new!

How can you clean the bottom of a pot or pan to make it shine again using only home remedies? Here are tips and tricks to help you get rid of all kinds of stains and dirt on your household items!

Those of us who spend a lot of time in the kitchen know that cleaning can sometimes be a daunting task, especially when we’re dealing with burnt-in stains on pots and pans. And while there are plenty of tips on how to clean the stuck dirt on the inside of appliances, in this article we’ll focus on how to clean the bottom of the pan, but from the outside. You can see here which home remedies you need for this!

Clean Pan Bottom – Try these methods with home remedies

There are many different methods you can use to clean the bottom of a pan. However, it is important that you find a method that suits the material your pan is made of. When trying out a new method, we therefore recommend that you always treat a small area first and then the entire bottom of the pot or pan. This is a preventive measure in case the cleaning technique causes changes in color or material.

Baking soda is suitable for most types of pans

Baking soda is a mild abrasive that’s safe for all types of pans, including stainless steel pans, cast iron pans, and ceramic pans.

To successfully clean the bottom of pans with this method, mix three parts baking soda to one part warm water. Spread the resulting paste on the bottom of the pan and leave it on for ten to twenty minutes. Then use a non-abrasive tool to gently scrub the mixture away from the surface. A toothbrush or sponge works great for this.

Tipp: If you want to improve this cleaning method, add a small amount of dish soap and white vinegar to the baking soda.

Coarse salt for cast iron, copper and stainless steel pans

Salt is a popular method of treating cast-iron and copper-bottomed pans, although it works for stainless steel as well. With this method, you sprinkle coarse salt on the bottom of the pan, then rub the salt with a soft-bristled brush to remove food particles and dirt. For a more aggressive treatment, add a little baking soda to the salt and then pour some vinegar on top. Leave the pan with this mixture for at least 10 minutes before you start scrubbing.

Lemon juice, vinegar and ketchup come to the rescue

A mild acid in the form of lemon juice, lime juice, white vinegar, even tomato paste or ketchup can be extremely helpful to remove stubborn and greasy stains from the bottom of a copper, ceramic or stainless steel pan.

What you should do? Cover the bottom of the pan with your chosen acid for 10 minutes or combine some of them – for example ketchup with lemon juice or tomato paste with white vinegar. Note that this method is particularly effective for cleaning burnt spots on the bottom of the pan.

After leaving the pan like this, use a soft-bristled toothbrush to brush the acid into the stains so it can dissolve them. Then rinse with water and the surface should shine.

In a pinch, try cleaners with oxalic acid

If burnt-in grease and grime can’t be removed with DIY cleaning methods, look for an oxalic acid cleaner and follow the directions on the package. Avoid using oven cleaner or other high-intensity products that can damage the pan.

TikTok trick on how to clean the bottom of the pan

@ramdeep.osahan Easy home trick 😳😳 #foryou #foryoupage #diy #ramdeeposahan ♬ 1,2,3,4 (One, Two, Three, Four) – Fun Elektro Mix – Funbeat

Turn the pot over and treat the charred bottom with steel wool. Sprinkle a few pinches of salt on the bottom of the pan. Then sprinkle a few pinches of baking soda on top as well. Soap the base well with dish soap and rub with the steel wool to combine all the ingredients. Lay some paper towels on the floor and pour plenty of white vinegar over them. Then let it sit for a few minutes while the mixture works its magic. Remove the paper towels, wipe away the dirt and you’re done! The bottom of your pan is shiny again.

Notice: All methods listed in this article are also suitable for cleaning the bottom of the pot.

