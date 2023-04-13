In 2006 Antonio received a part of the liver from one of the children, a transplant surgery performed successfully at the Niguarda hospital. 17 years later it was Antonio’s wife, Anna, who fell ill and needed a liver transplant. In this case it was the other two children of the couple who offered themselves as possible donors.

Brothers donate part of their father’s and mother’s livers

So in January the team of General Surgery and Transplantation of the Niguarda Hospital began the compatibility study of the two boys to establish which was the most suitable candidate. In less than two months, Niguarda’s team (assisted by the Regional Transplant Center and the Court of Milan) made the second transplant possible. “This wonderful family represents for everyone a great example of courage, altruism and trust – commented Luciano De Carlis, the director of the Niguarda Transplant Center who is also president of the Italian Society of Organ Transplants – and we will continue to take care of everyone them for the necessary checks that will follow”.

The anniversary

“Just in these days, April 16 – he recalled -, is the National Day of Organ Donation and on this occasion their story is even more symbolic. All together they launched an important message of solidarity and generosity: donation is life”. Since 2001, when the first liver transplant from an adult living donor was performed at the Niguarda in Italy, 115 living liver transplants have been performed in the Milanese hospital.