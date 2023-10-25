Sober October: This is what happens when you give up alcohol for a month

Under the motto “Sober October”, some people are once again giving up all alcohol this month. But what effect does abstinence really have on the organism, metabolism and well-being? We explain what happens after a day, a week and a month – and what effects the abstinence would have if it lasted for a whole year.

Abstaining from alcohol: This is what one day brings

If you don’t start your alcohol-free day with a real hangover from the night before, you won’t notice any physical changes as a result of mini-abstinence. At best, people miss the pilsner or glass of wine in the evening and the mineral water is perceived as a less than satisfactory substitute in terms of taste. However, this is not a sign of the beginning of dependence, but simply a break with a pleasant daily habit.

Jarmila Mahlmeister, chief physician at the Betty Ford Clinic in Bad Brückenau, says: “For people with normal alcohol consumption, the following applies: Anyone who can easily go without alcohol for two days a week is not addicted.”

Experts recommend this regular short-term abstinence anyway, especially for a more conscious approach to the potentially addictive substance. However, if you always think about not being allowed to drink on your alcohol-free day or have to fight hard not to get an alcoholic drink at the nearest gas station in the evening – you should seriously reconsider your consumption. Because alcohol already plays a dominant role in everyday life and the limit to dependence is close.

That’s a week without alcohol

Anyone who has previously consumed alcoholic drinks every day can notice the first physical changes in the first few days, which become even more noticeable after two weeks:

Better and deeper sleep, increased performance

Mahlmeister adds: “If the liver is relieved of the burden by abstaining from alcohol, it immediately breaks down stored fats. Triglycerides reduce after just a few days, cholesterol takes longer. But generally speaking, our liver recovers surprisingly quickly.”

“Sober October”: This is what a month without alcohol means

There are good figures for this period from Great Britain, wherever an alcohol-free campaign is launched in January: Research by the University of Sussex after “Dry January” has shown what avoiding beer, wine and spirits actually brings. After 31 days without alcohol, participants not only had better control over their drinking behavior, they also had more energy, better skin and less weight.

The January abstainers also recorded better sleep, lower blood pressure and greater ability to concentrate. “We hear from many participants that they feel healthier and happier afterwards. And that they don’t need alcohol to have fun and relax,” says Richard Piper from Alcohol Change UK, the initiators of Dry January.

The expert from the Betty Ford Clinic adds:

An overloaded liver makes you tired. Those who avoid alcohol are therefore more awake, fitter and more productive. Alcohol hinders cell metabolism, makes you swollen and causes lymphatic congestion. Those who avoid alcohol get firmer contours and smoother skin. Alcohol has a lot of useless calories. If you avoid two units of 200 calories each day, you will have saved 12,000 calories after 30 days: a (theoretical) weight loss of almost two kilograms.

Abstaining from alcohol: That’s one year

The liver is like new. Even severe alcohol-related liver damage can be cured by completely abstaining from it. The entire metabolism, including the digestive processes and fat burning, runs faster. In combination with the increased performance through better sleep and more activity through better fitness, the result is an optimized body feeling. If you normally drink two drinks a day, you can lose 20 kilograms after a year of abstinence just from the calories saved.

And: “If you haven’t drunk alcohol for a whole year, you can actually do without it in the future,” says Jarmila Mahlmeister. “Even though alcohol is part of many social situations, abstaining from it does not mean a loss of quality of life.”

But if you don’t want to go without completely, you should keep the rules for moderate consumption in mind: For men, half a liter of beer or a quarter of a liter of wine is “permitted” per day. Women who are less able to metabolize alcohol should not drink more than half of it.

