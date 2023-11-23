Home » Socalemfyc Urgently Requests Meeting with Ministry of Health Over Illegal Hiring of Medical Graduates
Socalemfyc Urgently Requests Meeting with Ministry of Health Over Illegal Hiring of Medical Graduates

Socalemfyc Urgently Requests Meeting with Ministry of Health Over Illegal Hiring of Medical Graduates

The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (Socalemfyc) has requested an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Health to address the issue of illegal hiring of doctors without the specialty of Family and Community Medicine. The request comes in response to the recent hiring of 235 doctors without the required specialty by the Regional Government of Castilla y León.

Family doctors in the region are considering taking legal action against the government for its illegal hiring practices. Socalemfyc has stated that if the issue is not addressed, the alternative would be to close medical offices, which would have a significant impact on the healthcare system in the region.

The recurring issue of hiring medical professionals without the required specialty has caused concern among the medical community. In a recent statement, the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine denounced the hiring of doctors without the necessary qualifications by the Regional Government of Castilla y León.

The matter has sparked widespread coverage in the media, with calls for action to be taken to ensure that all medical professionals are appropriately qualified for their positions. Socalemfyc’s request for an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Health highlights the severity of the issue and the need for a swift resolution.

The illegal hiring of doctors without the specialty of Family and Community Medicine has raised significant concerns within the medical community, and it is essential that the matter is addressed promptly to ensure the quality and safety of healthcare services in the region.

