Do you remember Golf Story released for Switch in 2017? Although the just-announced Football Story has nothing to do with the game, it’s still a clearly inspired sports RPG with a comedic setting and seemingly similar design and gameplay. Not that we really mind, because the golf story is great.

Football Story is set to release later this year, and basically everything is even vaguely reminiscent of video game platforms, which means PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. A beta test on PC is planned for later this fall, so apply for participation that way.

Check out the first trailer and screenshots below, and the official description can be found below.

This sprawling open-world RPG requires you to use your head, goal-oriented quests and side quests to complete over 15 hours of gameplay, and tons of activities and events to take part in.

Build your soccer career and battle the fiercest teams like Sharks, Toddlers, Pensioners and Ninjas while completing a single-player story filled with quirky characters, quests, hooligan references and quirky soccer-adjacent sports.

Best of all, the four-player local multiplayer match mode, with a full roster of team and animal captains, will keep you dribbling the ball and guarantee that Football Story remains the true guardian of your video game collection.