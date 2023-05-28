Social and health workers, maxi competition in hospital: 377 in the ranking, 5 hires

Monday 29 May is the National Day of the Social-Healthcare Operator, an irreplaceable professional figure for the care and assistance of the person in hospitals and local health facilities. The occasion offers the opportunity to talk about the maxi-competition, organized by the Cremona Asst and which has just ended, to hire new Oss. Beyond the forecasts, 1014 applications arrived from different parts of Italy. Approximately 800 of these were found to be suitable and just over 500 participants were admitted to the final stage of the selection. Today the ranking – which is valid for two years – is made up of 377 professionals: the first five will be hired with immediate effect.

CHANGE OF STRATEGY – “The competition proved to be highly attractive and was the result of a great deal of work carried out together with the general management and human resources” says Alberto Silla, director of the Corporate Management of the Social-Health Professions. “If on the one hand the nursing profession is reaching ever higher levels of specialization, on the other that of the Oss is proving to be fundamental within the health and social-health teams which are finding new organizational balances. Today the social-health worker is a strategic figure within the care pathways, he works in a complementary way with the nurse in favor of personal assistance”.

As Miriam Mariani, manager of the hospital complex explains, “The corporate management of the Social-Health Professions is conducting an accurate analysis and revision of the work plans of the professionals. Starting from the current context, it aims to include a consistent number of Oss in the teams of departments that need more basic assistance, such as for example internist medicine. This process is also cultural: it directly involves the nurses, who remain responsible for care, but have the opportunity to build a new integrated professional relationship with the Oss. The prospect of growth is broad for both figures”.







Social and health workers are among the reference figures of the new structures that are springing up in the area. “The nurse-Oss assistance pair becomes strategic for the management of Community Houses, Community Hospitals and integrated home care”, comments Gianmario Pedretti, manager of the Territorial Pole. “The hope is that organizations can make use of these figures in an ever more effective way, through training and specialization courses functional to responding to the needs of the population, in particular of the most fragile patients or patients affected by chronic pathologies”.

THE STORIES – Laura Girelli is a social-health worker at the Cremona hospital, she tells her story: “I chose this profession almost by chance, after my accounting diploma I did many different jobs, from clerk to factory worker, but in none of these I found satisfaction. In 1996 I started working as an auxiliary in rest homes, to then be hired through a competition at the Cremona hospital, where she has been working since 2007 ”. Laura currently works in General Surgery, where she assists patients of all ages: “I manage the postoperative period for many different types of surgery, from appendicitis to stomach tumours. This experience made me whole.”

The greatest motivation comes from the relationship with the people he assists: “I love my job very much. At the beginning it was difficult to deal with those who suffer and need help, encountering so many complex situations makes us reflect on how important it is to be healthy, how lucky we are when we are well. Respect and listening are fundamental: each person brings with them an experience, you need to find the right key, the right way to relate”.

In addition to hospital work, Laura is a teacher for training courses aimed at social and health workers, provided by CrForma. “I teach my students the little secrets learned over the years, remembering that respect and humility are the basis of this profession, as well as learning from those who do it with passion. There are those who consider it a simple job that anyone can do, but we must consider that in addition to the physical component, the psychological and emotional aspect is brought into play. It’s important to find the right motivation for yourself.” For Laura, she is enclosed in a caress: “I am convinced that doing good makes us feel good – she says – I call it“ caress therapy ”. It’s something that remains: I see it when people thank me, or when they remember me after some time, it’s a nice confirmation”.







Luana Rossi is OSS in the Oglio Po Surgical Area. “For ten years I worked as an accountant – she says – I liked it, I was convinced it was my way. Then the company where I was employed closed leaving me at home with a little girl. I was 31 years old and I was looking for a job: when a friend offered me to enter the retirement home in San Giovanni in Croce as an assistant, I accepted, albeit with some reservations. During that first experience I discovered this profession: it fascinated me so much that I have been doing this job for 31 years. I also passed it on to one of my two daughters, who is now a nurse”.

Since 2007 Luana has been working at the Oglio Po hospital, which she entered through a competition. “I spent fifteen years in General Medicine – she continues – At the beginning there were no shortage of difficulties: experience is everything, and the support of those who work with you is an important point of reference, it always teaches you something”. Last year, you started working in the High Intensity departments (Surgery, Orthopedics and Gynecology): “Getting back into the game at 61 was tough – she says – but I saw many things that I didn’t know before. I learned to take care of the people who have to enter the operating room, it’s a department that requires responsibility and concentration. There is always something we can take with us”.

For Luana, what matters most is the possibility of coming into contact with the patient. “A special relationship is established – she explains – above all in the long-term care wards. Patients are not numbers: I like to call them by name, for them we become a bit like family. This happened especially during the pandemic, when the family could not reach them and health and social-health workers were the only point of contact. Some still recognize me by the tone of voice: this gives me great satisfaction, it means that they haven’t forgotten me, I have left something in these people”.







