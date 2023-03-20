MESSINA – Is going to the psychologist still a taboo? Strange to say, but that’s how it is. Even today, in 2023, despite the weight that the lockdown and the Covid pandemic have placed on the psyche of many teenagers, many families do not recognize the value of the work of mental health professionals. The psychologist, for adults or children, is still seen as the “doctor of the insane”, as Dr. Moira Casella explains to us, psychologist and psychotherapist, regional contact person of the Multiverse association and since last November also involved with the free listening desk to Esfo, the superior body for training and guidance.

After the lockdown, the listening requests of young people increase

In the meantime, the doctor explains today’s social context and what most often happens to have to face at the listening desk and in the studio: “Since the post-Covid period, what is most ‘coming’ are many teenagers. They experience high levels of anxiety and great difficulty managing emotions. These are problems closely related to lockdowns, to those moments in which during the pandemic they found themselves not relating to anyone, except in a virtual way. It was probably simpler, while being once again within a society with physical relationships generated difficulties in managing anxiety”. A phenomenon that unfortunately still seems to be on the increase: “We are talking about dozens of young people and they are not a few.

The Esfo desk

The Esfo counter, on the other hand, was born on the occasion of the international day against violence against women: “Yes, we started on November 25th, but in fact it is open to all adolescents from the school of trades. The counter is aimed at all the students of the association, but more women come to us. Because in this case we are not only talking about social anxiety or relationship problems, but we also happen to have to deal with the issue of violence: it is a very serious fact”.

Mental health care is a social taboo

However, the problem of openness to this kind of “help” remains. Casella explains how young people don’t always have the opportunity to be heard: “I ask families for greater openness. Many kids don’t come to me or my colleagues because their parents don’t sign the release forms. We would therefore have a greater turnout, but this is not the case because many do not authorize them. I ask them to listen to their children, to accommodate their needs. If the kids deem it appropriate to have to deal with a third person, with a professional, to tell something or explain something that they may not be able to do with their parents, you have to let them do it”.

“There are many dynamics during adolescence – continues the psychologist -, let’s think of social anxiety but also of those who deal with the issue of their sexual orientation. If their need is to go to the psychologist, they have to be welcomed, it’s not a shame. We have to get out of this idea that crazy people go to the psychologist, an ancient concept that still exists today, wrongly. Many of these kids are intelligent and mature, even more so than many of their peers. This makes them feel the gap with their own generation, accentuates the gap and not everyone manages to live it peacefully. Unfortunately, however, there is still a very strong prejudice”.