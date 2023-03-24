A number is enough to understand the unsustainability of the situation: 120 euros of daily cost, against 109 euros that are recognized. This is what happens in Emilia Romagna, a region where 70% of daytime, residential and home care services for non self-sufficient people (800 in all) are guaranteed by third sector entities, in particular by social cooperatives. Cooperatives and entities which, however, at the next shareholders’ meetings in May “will unfortunately present themselves almost entirely with budgets in the red”, denounce the central regional cooperatives Agci Imprese Sociali, Confcooperative Federsolidarietà and Legacoopsociali in a joint note. Here is the emblematic example: «In the face of a total cost of around 120 euros per capita per day for a day in CRA (Home for elderly people), today we receive 109 euros. The cooperatives that manage accredited services have been closing at a loss for years». The modest adjustment of the tariffs decided in the past months «although it did not correspond to the requests that we had made as cooperative associations, it provided some oxygen. Unfortunately, however, it is insufficient to cover almost all of the red balance sheets that will be presented at the next meetings in May”.

The shared administration of these public services, the regional cooperative centers reiterate, “was regulated by a tariff system which allowed the provision of services to the various operators who, with great commitment and dedication, always kept the services open even during the pandemic by paying a very high price in order to guarantee continuity of service. Continuity that is now questioned by an increase in the costs of raw materials, energy and services, to which must be added the increase in personnel costs, among other things increasingly difficult to find, and the increase in all management costs». In Emilia Romagna, an accreditation reform process has just been launched, which will lead to a profound revision of the system, as well as that for the simplification of administrative and reporting procedures: «This work, we are sure, will also produce cost savings and an update with respect to the new social needs of citizens. However, we cannot wait for the outcome of the works and we expect an urgent tariff adjustment from the Region that will allow managers to be able to close the 2023 budgets avoiding the closure of services ».

If this is the situation linked to the Non-Self-sufficiency Fund, little changes when looking at the mental health services financed by the Health Fund: psychiatric residences with rehabilitative treatment under regional accreditation, accommodation communities and apartment groups in agreement with the local health authorities. These services are also managed for the most part by third sector entities. The tariff regulation system is regulated for services accredited by the Region, for those in agreement with tenders, with supplier register by the ASL. “We urgently ask also in the case of mental health services the adjustment of the tariffs concerning the costs of health services, which have been stopped since 2013, as well as the work of health and rehabilitation professionals, whose current economic levels make services unsustainable”. conclude the cooperative plants.