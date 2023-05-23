Social election 2023 at the substitute funds: cast your vote by May 31st! Online elections and quotas for women are modernizing elections

Berlin – The countdown to the 2023 social elections is on. Contributors to the substitute health insurance funds TK, BARMER, DAK-Gesundheit, KKH and hkk can still elect their volunteer insured representatives to the administrative boards (“social parliaments”) until May 31, 2023. Around 22 million people are entitled to vote. The replacement funds sent the voting documents home to the insured persons entitled to vote. Now all you have to do is choose.

The Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek), Ulrike Elsner, emphasizes: “You can help determine the course of your replacement fund. Support the representatives of the insured persons with your voice. It’s about your contributions and your health care. The volunteers – from all regions of Germany – are the ones who represent your interests at the substitute funds!”

Online voting and quota for women

The 2023 social election is more modern than ever. In addition to the traditional postal vote, those insured with the substitute health insurance fund can also cast their votes online for the first time. A model project makes it possible. This can be done from home with any Internet-enabled device such as a PC, smartphone or tablet. And in future even more women will be represented in the social parliaments of the substitute funds. A mandatory 40 percent women’s quota when drawing up the lists of candidates ensures that the interests of women are given even better consideration.

Online voting is possible until shortly before midnight

Last-minute voters can vote online until shortly before midnight on election day; the online vote must be in the electronic ballot box by 11:59 p.m. Mail voters should send their ballot paper now because of the postal delay so that it arrives on time. The date of receipt applies here.

The website www.sozialwahl.de provides information on the lists of candidates and other details of the election. Discussions and other articles on topics related to social elections and social self-government can be found at www.sozialwahl.de/facebook and www.sozialwahl.de/twitter.

