Social election 2023: What the election means and what your vote will do

This year, millions of insured persons have the chance to choose self-administration for pension insurance and health insurance. The ballot envelopes have already been sent out. You can cast your vote until May 31st.

Participation in social elections is important because with your vote you elect representatives who help shape the benefits of the pension insurance. With your choice, you have an influence on how the benefits of the health insurance companies can look like.

Social election 2023 – what is that?

The social election takes place every six years. In the statutory social insurance, insured persons elect their representatives in the self-administration of the social insurance carriers. These are then represented on the boards of directors of the health insurance funds, pension insurance funds and accident insurance funds.

Why is social choice important?

The self-administration of the social security institutions is an important part of the democratic society in Germany. Because it ensures that the insured have a say and that their interests are represented on the boards of directors.

The elected representatives have the right to have a say in decisions made by the health insurance companies, such as health insurance benefits or rehabilitation offers. Especially now, in times of crisis, the representatives can ensure that the welfare state does not cut any health services, but continues to ensure that the population is well cared for.

Social security agencies manage large amounts of funds and are therefore vulnerable to outside influence. The social election strengthens the independence of self-government.

The social election creates transparency about the decisions in the self-administration of the social security institutions. The elected representatives must report regularly on their work and are therefore publicly accountable.

Who can vote in social elections?

In the social choice, all insured persons over the age of 16 who are in the statutory social insurance are compulsorily insured to choose the right. This affects employees, pensioners and students who are insured in statutory health, pension or accident insurance. These include Barmer, Techniker Krankenkasse, commercial health insurance, commercial health insurance, DAK Gesundheit and German pension insurance association.

Recipients of unemployment benefit II, social assistance or basic security also have the right to vote. However, the prerequisite here is that you are compulsorily insured with a statutory health insurance company.

The self-employed or freelancers who are voluntarily insured in the statutory social security system can also take part in the social election.

It is important to note that insured persons may only vote for the choice of their insurance carrier with which they are insured. This means that someone who is insured with private health insurance, for example, does not have a choice for the statutory health insurance may participate.

Until when can you vote?

The cut-off date for the 2023 social elections is May 31, 2023. The ballot paper must have been completed by then. If you don’t want to send a letter, you can take advantage of the offers of many health insurance companies and choose online.

Who is elected in the social election?

Insured persons do not elect representatives directly, but unions, communities and organizations. These then send their elected representatives to the social parliaments.

Which interests do the various trade unions and groups represent?

Unfortunately, despite its size (the third largest election after the federal election and the European election), the social election is a silent event without an election campaign. Insured persons must therefore find out for themselves what interests the lists represent. On the side of the social choice Interested parties get all the important questions about the election answered, including the lists including their candidates.