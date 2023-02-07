Home Health Social freezing: what, how it works and how much does oocyte cryopreservation cost
Health

Social freezing: what, how it works and how much does oocyte cryopreservation cost

by admin
Social freezing: what, how it works and how much does oocyte cryopreservation cost

As in the case of model Bianca Balti, the procedure so far has been an opportunity above all for women with fertility risks related to illnesses or medical treatments. Now, however, it is also of interest to girls who simply want to secure insurance for future pregnancies. Social freezing has already taken hold in other countries and is increasingly affecting Italian women as well, aware that the passing of the years weighs on their desire for motherhood. If, on the one hand, the time taken to reach the economic and emotional stability that many seek before becoming pregnant is lengthening, on the other hand, the biological clock remains unchanged and advanced maternal age is still today the main cause of infertility.

February 2, 2023 | 09:14

(©) breaking latest news

See also  the circular of the ministry- breaking latest news

You may also like

Vitamin D can lower the risk of diabetes...

Delmastro: ‘A duty to ensure Cospito’s health’

Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, over 6200 dead....

Sla: a “balloon” under the arm to help...

Do not eat broccoli if: pay close attention...

Why could stiffening the muscles prevent fractures? –...

2020 results through the New Guarantee System

The Policlinico Umberto I and La Sapienza launch...

Died after eating a “vegan” tiramisu: the company...

The blood and blood products arrive by drone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy