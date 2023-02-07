As in the case of model Bianca Balti, the procedure so far has been an opportunity above all for women with fertility risks related to illnesses or medical treatments. Now, however, it is also of interest to girls who simply want to secure insurance for future pregnancies. Social freezing has already taken hold in other countries and is increasingly affecting Italian women as well, aware that the passing of the years weighs on their desire for motherhood. If, on the one hand, the time taken to reach the economic and emotional stability that many seek before becoming pregnant is lengthening, on the other hand, the biological clock remains unchanged and advanced maternal age is still today the main cause of infertility.