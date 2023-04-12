This is what is foreseen by two measures prepared by the Ministry of Health, still in draft, but which could soon arrive on the table of the State-Regions. The first redefines the professional profile of the health and social worker as we know it, while the second identifies a new professional figure, for now defined as “XX” who will have complementary training compared to the OSS. THE TWO PROVISIONS IN THE DRAFT.

12 APR – New profile for the Obs, the health and social worker that we already know, and establishment of a new professional figure resulting from an additional training course to the basic one of the Obs.

This is the development perspective for this professional figure subject to two separate provisions prepared by the Ministry of Health (of which we anticipate the drafts) and which could soon arrive at the State-Regions Conference.

In reality, we have been working on the new professional profiling of the Oss for almost a year (we talked about it last June) while the novelty lies in the second provision which, as stated in the draft in our possession, establishes a new professional profile ( for the moment marked by a double XX) establishing that “The XX is an operator of health interest pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 2, of Law February 1, 2006, n. 43″ and that “It is an operator in possession of the qualification of Social Health Operator who, following a further training course, achieves the qualification of XX.”.

But what to do with this new figure? In the text of the draft it is expected that it operates “In organizational contexts in which inclusion in the care team has been envisaged” which “assists the nurses by ensuring the health activities identified in this provision, in addition to carrying out the activities typical of the social health operator profile”.

Furthermore, the draft always reads, “The XX, in relation to the clinical gravity of the patient and the organization of the context, carries out its activities according to the indications of the nurse and in collaboration and integration with the other operators”, ed “He is responsible for the correctness of the activity performed”.

To become an “XX” operator, the provision provides for a specific training course which can only be accessed if you already have the qualification of Oss or equivalent qualifications, in accordance with current legislation. The candidate must in any case be in possession of a five-year secondary school diploma or other qualification obtained abroad and professional experience as a social-health worker of at least 24 months.

The new training course will have a total duration of not less than 500 hours, to be carried out in a period of time not less than 6 months and not more than 12 months and will be structured in theoretical teaching modules of at least 200 hours, internship of at least 280 hours , and at least 20 hours of exercises/simulations.

The draft also provides that “the certificate of Social Health Operator with complementary training in health care, acquired pursuant to the previously existing Agreement stipulated in the Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano on 16 January 2003, is equivalent to the qualification acquired pursuant to this Agreement, provided that the operator is in possession of a secondary school diploma”.

As for the new profile of the Oss, however, as we said, the provision now again being examined by the Regions follows the one anticipated in June 2022 and essentially provides that “the social-health worker is the operator who carries out activities aimed at satisfying primary needs and promoting the well-being and autonomy of the people assisted in the health, social-health and social fields” is that “the social-health worker carries out his/her activity in collaboration with the health or social professional of reference, and in integration with the other health and social workers”

The provision establishes that the areas of competence of the new Oss are divided “in minimum skills and essential knowledge:

– To assist the assisted person in meeting basic needs and in daily life

– Ensure hygiene, safety and comfort of living and personal care environments

– Carry out personal assistance activities of a health and social welfare nature

– Carry out activities aimed at integration with other operators and teamwork”.

Professional fields

The new social-health worker will operate in health, social-health and social-welfare contexts, at hospital and district, territorial, residential, semi-residential services and facilities, at school facilities, penitentiary facilities, at the home of the assisted as well as in other contexts which, due to the evolution of organizations and assistance needs, may require the presence of the social-health worker.

The Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano will annually define the training needs and professional needs of social and health workers, as well as organize the training courses in compliance with the provisions of the Agreement.

Training

The training of the social-health worker will be the responsibility of the Regions and the autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano which will organize ad hoc courses.

To access the social-health worker courses, it is required the fulfillment of the right and duty to education and professional training pursuant to current legislation and/or the completion of the 18th year of age on the date of enrollment in the course and the title of lower secondary school.

The training course has a total duration of not less than 1000 hours, to be carried out in a period of time not less than 9 months and not more than 18 months. The course is structured in 2 teaching modules: a module relating to basic skills and a module relating to vocational skills.

The basic skills module, aimed at orientation and motivation for the role as well as learning basic knowledge, has a duration of at least 200 hours of theory.

The vocational skills module, aimed at learning professional knowledge and skills, has a duration of at least 800 hours of which: 250 hours of theory, 100 hours of exercises/laboratories, 450 hours of internship.

Course attendance is compulsory and students who have exceeded the maximum number of absences indicated by the Region or Autonomous Province of Trento and Bolzano, which in any case cannot exceed 10% of the total hours, cannot be admitted to the qualification exam. . Students who at the end of the training course have reported positive evaluations in all teaching subjects and in the internship are admitted to the qualification exam.

The course coordinator

There will be a coordinator for the management of the courses, who guarantees the realization of the teaching activities, the planning of the internship and the guided study activities as well as the integration between the theoretical training and the internship. The course coordinator must be in possession of a master’s degree or equivalent or recognized equivalent qualification, according to the provisions of current legislation, health, social or training and many years of professional experience in the health, social-health, social fields or in the management of training courses for the profile of Social-Healthcare Operator.

Continuous training also for the Oss

Social and health workers will be obliged to attend refresher training events concerning the operational areas of competence for a total duration of at least 15 hours per year.

