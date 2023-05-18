Social, increasingly alarming data: the danger is not just addiction

The danger for the excessive use of social networks is now evident but it is not only linked to a smartphone addiction factor.

The technology has given us great strides in every field. An unprecedented turning point, therefore, which still today allows practically everything. However, there is another aspect of the coin, linked above all to worrying data that require attention not only among the very young.

The problem of the constant use of smartphones, social network, dating app has been repeatedly highlighted with repercussions in every area. To date, however, the situation becomes increasingly alarming. E to arouse particular fear, it is not only the addiction to the Internet, social networks and all that follows, but much more.

Social: the data is worrying, not just for the youngest

Technology can be a problem when it leads to a detachment from reality. In these cases, in fact, the situation is dramatic and offers food for profound reflection also for the consequences of future generations.

Actually the worry it is connected to the type of average use that is made of social tools. Have you noticed, for example, that we all have the habit of sharing photos, stories, tales and ideas, but that we always tend to filter everything. In fact, it hardly happens to post a photo as soon as you wake up, disheveled or without make-up. This immediately clarifies the heart of the problem: with the excessive use of social media, there is a tendency to change reality to make it suitable for others and this, especially in fragile subjects, tends to highlight something that doesn’t exist. That is, perfection.

The use of social media is worrying because it has led to a rather important problem: many people are unable to separate what is reality from what is instead represented in a shot, which is nothing more than a fleeting cross-section and obviously specially created. This leads to dissatisfaction, especially when people imagine they can’t get what they see: expensive travel, fancy cars, stunning physiques.

The reality is clearly another and is very different from what is communicated. But the matter is so serious that Europe is thinking about implementing some constraints to support a better acceptance process. The first in this sense was the France which has imposed on social networks the obligation to declare, even for those who work with online content, the presence of filters. This is to make it clear that perfect skin without stretch marks and without even a single hair, a sculptural physique or a breathtaking landscape are sometimes the result of a retouch and therefore of an elaboration and do not represent reality.