Letizia Fattorini

The various aspects of social isolation: from a repressive and afflictive measure to a tool for controlling infectious diseases. The pandemic has highlighted all the consequences on health, especially for the most vulnerable sections of the population.

The human being has the need to relate continuously and in all phases of his life with his own kind; this allows him to grow and remain in harmony with the world around him. In the last two years we have had the opportunity to observe the consequences to which a “forced solitude” can lead: the term “social distancing” – widely used by institutions in advising the maintenance of a “physical safety distance” between individuals in order to contain the spread of a worldwide infectious disease – it soon revealed itself in all its essence, leading to interruptions in school and work relationships, then friends and finally also family. A social distance which, even for those who were not ill, has become a real “isolation”.

As numerous studies attest, isolation can have very harmful effects on physical health (high stress levels found in solitary inmates are often associated with heart disease) and above all mental: insomnia, anxiety up to panic, lethargy and depression or aggression and loss of control, rumination, paranoia, hallucinations. The experience of isolation can lead the inmate to lose the ability to interact with other human beings, becoming sociophobic: the opposite situation of what prison systems formally pursue, ie the “resocialization of the offender” (1). An inmate can go to extreme gestures, such as self-mutilation or even suicidal behaviour. The dossier on suicides in prison in 2022, drawn up by the Antigone association (2), shows an impressive increase in cases: 59 people who committed suicide in prison were already in August, thus exceeding, two-thirds of the year, the total deaths of the previous year, i.e. 57. It seems that at least 18 of the 59 deceased prisoners suffered from pathologies psychiatric. It is true that, as prison staff have been denouncing for some time, the presence in prison of people with mental disorders is very high, and the resources available to adequately take care of them are insufficient. Isolation can be an event that uncovers or exacerbates mental disorders; the report “That’s why isolation hurts” (3) documents a series of suicides in solitary confinement between 2004 and 2016: this report shows that the age of the inmates who took their own lives is varies (from 22 to 50 years of age), and there have been cases occurring both at the beginning and at the end of the prison sentence.

On the other hand, isolation is a fundamental measure to contain infectious diseases. During the Renaissance it began to be understood that epidemics were not a “punishment from God”, but their spread rather depended on the transmission of the “disease” from infected subjects to healthy individuals. In 1423 the Senate of the Republic of Venice, for the first time in the world, thought of establishing a place of shelter intended for the isolation of plague patients, opting for an island located in the central lagoon of Venice, facing the basin of San Marco: from the name of the island, entitled to Santa Maria di Nazareth, derived the term “Nazaretum”, and then “Lazaretum”. In 1468 it was therefore decided to set up another one on a nearby island, which would house the suspects and those recovered from the plague. It was precisely in these structures that the prevention policy was articulated – based on the methodical use of quarantines which varied from 7 to 40 days – when, two centuries later, the bubonic plague described in “The Betrothed” appeared. Mass communication to invite acceptance of temporary marginalization in the leper hospitals was entrusted to the promotion of the cult of San Rocco, invoked since the Middle Ages as a protector from the scourge of the plague (4).

The COVID-19 pandemic has – brutally – led us to experience the emotions of distrust, fear and anguish masterfully described by Alessandro Manzoni. With the DPCM n. 6 of 23 February 2020 urgent measures are ordered for 11 municipalities in Northern Italy, between Lodi and Padua: quarantine for residents, prohibition of access to the indicated municipalities, closure of all places of culture (including schools) and shops, suspension of any initiative that allows the aggregation of people. The grip gradually becomes more stringent, up to the Prime Ministerial Decree of 9 March 2020 which regulates the implementation of a lockdown starting from 11 March: schools throughout Italy are closed (with the start – in many cases disastrous – distance learning) and leisure places (cinemas, theatres, museums, discos, bars, gyms and swimming pools); exams and competitions are also suspended and weddings and funerals are cancelled. You cannot leave the house except with a “self-certification” which justifies the only reasons allowed: shopping, health reasons, work (but encouraging companies to promote home working, smart working). The curfew reappears for the first time after the Second World War. More or less stringent quarantine measures alternated in Italy until the first months of 2022; our country has therefore tried, gradually and thanks to the tools that the progressive knowledge of this new pathology has allowed to put in place, to return to normality.

Isolation – a measure adopted to protect human life from microscopic and insidious killers – has however, paradoxically, also become a path to potential morbidity and mortality of the social animal.

A systematic review of more than 60 studies found a clear association between loneliness and mental health problems in children and adolescents, particularly with depression and social anxiety. In a study looking at mental health problems after forced isolation and quarantine in previous pandemics, children who experienced forced isolation or quarantine had higher levels of post-traumatic stress and were five times more likely to to request the help of mental health services, suggesting that social distancing measures applied to children and young people during the COVID-19 pandemic could have caused an increase in mental health problems among the youth population (5). Studies analyzing the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown on children have shown that they show more irritability, disturbed sleep, nightmares, poor appetite, inattentiveness and significant separation problems. The closure of schools and activity centers for long periods and the compulsive use of social media and online games, which do not allow comparison with peers, expose children and adolescents to loneliness, therefore to a greater risk of anxiety and uncertainty (6) .

According to a report by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the relationship between aging and social isolation is of particular importance due to its implications on health: the absence of social relationships or the relative scarcity of the same constitutes one of the major risk factors for health (comparable, if not greater, to that of well-known factors, such as cigarette smoking, alcohol abuse and obesity). In particular, social isolation in the elderly was also found to be related to the decline of cognitive abilities and more generally to a worse state of health, both psychic and physical, and an increase in mortality. In addition, loneliness and social isolation have been found to be associated with more frequent and longer hospitalizations, as well as a host of other health consequences, including malnutrition, alcohol abuse or risk of falling (7 ). The pandemic has accentuated the frail condition of the elderly, and this has been particularly evident in the nursing homes: the guests of these structures, deprived during the lockdowns of their routine activities but, even more, of family visits which allowed them to look out – at least for a short time – at the window of the world, found themselves disoriented, really alone, like actual inmates in solitary confinement. And they have often paid for the “guilt” of still being alive with a progressive worsening of their conditions until, in many cases, reaching the end of their existence. Isolated, away from loved ones, most of the time due to the bureaucratic management of these structures. In this regard, read the story by Dino Buzzati “Sette piani”, remembered by the psychiatrist Andrea Ballerini on the occasion of the AIP Tuscany Regional Congress on psychogeriatric care (Florence, 18 November 2022). The story tells of a seven-storey hospital which has the strange characteristic of distributing patients floor by floor according to their severity and within which the patient has no escape, the victim of an enigmatic and impenetrable system. (8).

Letizia Fattorini, doctor in specialist training in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, University of Florence

