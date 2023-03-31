March 30, 202317:48

Stefano Tavilla, president of the ‘Mi Nutro di Vita’ association – promoter of the Lilla Bow Day on eating disorders – and Aurora Caporossi, president of the Animenta association, commented on the bill presented in the Senate.









-afp About 4,000 young people die of causes related to eating disorders (DCA). Problems, DCAs, which reflect an unhealthy relationship with food and which are often even encouraged on the web. In fact, there is a worrying proliferation of pages and websites that feed these food-related disorders, giving advice on how to make yourself go hungry or how to lose weight the wrong way.

Precisely for this reason, Fratelli d’Italia has presented a bill which aims to introduce the crime of instigating these and other eating disorders into the penal code. The notorious ‘thinfluencers’ are targeted by the bill, but not only: for all those who instigate this type of disorder, penalties ranging from 20,000 to 60,000 euros and up to two years in prison are foreseen.

The five articles of the bill

The strong deregulation that characterizes the web means that it is not always possible to trace pages with risky content. This is why, among the elements of the bill, support is provided for families in this sense, to help them approach these problems. To this is added an annual report to the Chambers which must be prepared by the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, among the articles of the bill, there is the proposal to institutionalize the day against eating disorders, today remembered on March 15 with the Lilla Bow Day, and the programming of interventions aimed at preventing and treating eating disorders. Among these also those with the purpose of ”

provide for the professional preparation and updating of health and school personnel”.

“More than 5% of the population equal to about 5 million people – said Lucio Malan, group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Senate, to ‘Sole24Ore’ –

suffers from eating disorders. The bill introduces support measures for those affected and punishes those who encourage this behaviour, which often has fatal consequences.”. The Bill thus introduces article 580bis, which punishes those who convince victims – often even minors – that their body is wrong: in these cases the fine can go up to 150,000 euros, with 4 years in prison. The proposal is a first step to raise awareness on a topic that has too often gone on the back burner: yet eating disorders – according to WHO data – are the second cause of death among girls aged between 11 and 25 years old.

The promoter of the Day of the Lilac Bow: “No news in the bill”

However, the bill does not convince those who have long been fighting for eating disorders to be recognized as real diseases. Like Stefano Tavilla, president of the ‘Mi Nutro di Vita’ association and founder of the newly founded Fiocchetto Lilla Foundation: it was he who, in 2012, promoted the National Day of the Lilla Bow to raise awareness of disorders related to eating behavior, then institutionalized in 2018 For more than 10 years Tavilla has been fighting so that no family is forced to experience the same personal drama as her: in 2011, her daughter Giulia passed away following complications deriving from bulimia. His commitment earned him the recognition of ‘Official of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic’, and the site Skuola.net asked him to comment on the bill.

According to Tavilla however, there is still a lot to do: ”

In reality, the bill does not introduce anything new. An old bill has been inserted again in this text: the introduction of the crime of instigating practices that can lead to an eating disorder and consequent prison sentence. These are proposals already made by Senators Lorenzin, Marzano and Rizzotti”. The president of ‘Mi Nutro di Vita’, rather, specifies the need to call things by their name:

“When faced with numbers, one cannot speak of disorders, but of real social diseases”. And this is what the first article of the bill intends to do, which recognizes anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and avoidant/restrictive disorder as social diseases, as well as defining them specifically.

The numbers, in fact, paint an alarming picture: these are pathologies that affect over 3 and a half million people, with over 4 thousand deaths per year.

“We do not forget – adds Tavilla –

that these diseases have seen an increase of about 50% in first accesses, and above all that the age of onset of the disease is increasingly lower: now we start from 8-year-old children”. At the basis of these pathologies – according to Tavilla – there is a distorted relationship with one’s emotions, which is reflected in an unhealthy bond with them, generating problems that originate from the mind and spill over into the body. And that’s why incitement also plays a marginal role according to Tavilla:

“Incitement in itself is not a problem because those who attend certain areas already have a problem, so it has zero influence on the development of DCA”.

Introducing the crime of incitement does not mean prevention

This does not mean that the web does not play an important role in this context. According to the creator of the National Day of the Lilac Bow, pages and portals aimed at spreading a wrong model of food life should be closed:

“Of course distorted models can create false expectations towards the viewer. From this point of view the web should be regulated. If there are pages and profiles that spread dangerous models, the platform should simply be closed. There are also the means to do so but the problem is that it is not done by the various web platforms”.

The intention of the bill would also be to pay greater attention to the mental health of young people, even at school, and to offer more effective support to families. For Tavilla, however, efforts should be more oriented towards countering the onset of the problem:

“This prevention bill does not mention it. As mentioned, children are the most exposed to these diseases”. Therefore, according to Tavilla, it is not entirely effective to plan interventions that go to ascertain the pathology and improve treatment without a concrete role of prevention:

“Prevention means intervening first, therefore with ad hoc projects starting from primary school”. In this sense, Tavilla indicates the way forward:

“We need to teach children to relate their emotions to food, it’s not by making them pay attention to their weight that we help them. There are wonderful projects in this regard that focus precisely on primary prevention and on the relationship between food and emotions”.

Aurora Caporossi: “We still work on the margins”

Another authoritative voice on the subject is that of Aurora Caporossi, founder and president of the non-profit association Animenta, which aims to tell, inform and raise awareness on eating disorders, as well as to bring concrete support throughout the territory . Caporossi has clear ideas on the subject: ”

Credo – he told Skuola.net –

that once again we are missing the central point of the question: in Italy there is a lack of treatments, structures and professionals who know how to take charge of people. This is where we have to focus, it is on these aspects that we have to work”.

On the bill and on the introduction of the crime of instigation, he also points out that

“there have been several bills presented before this one to address the issue of instigating eating disorders and the question that remains is one: do we put people suffering from a serious pathology such as an eating disorder in prison? Because whoever manages those profiles is , very often, also she/he facing that type of pathology”.

According to Aurora it is therefore necessary to try to do more. Because eating disorders are a complex problem, on which we must act with great awareness. By addressing the root causes of these diseases.

“You risk it – comments Caporossi –

to pass the message that social media are the only risk factors for the onset of DCA, and this is not scientifically correct. Because eating disorders have a multifactorial pathogenesis which includes bio-psycho-social factors. Social media can create fertile ground, but they are not the only cause. We must therefore never forget the psychological core that these pathologies have. Here we still work on the margins, and we never get to the bottom of the matter”.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/altre” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_skuola_una-legge-sui-disturbi-alimentari-le-associazioni-i-social-non-sono-i-soli-fattori-di-rischio-mancano-cure-strutture-e-p_62860188-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”skuola”,”una-legge-sui-disturbi-alimentari-le-associazioni-i-social-non-sono-i-soli-fattori-di-rischio-mancano-cure-strutture-e-p_62860188-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“skuola”,”amp”] }}”>

Related LILAC BOW DAY



ALMOST 2 MILLION IN DANGER



news last-news“> Skuola’s latest arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}