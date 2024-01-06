Social media? It’s easy to say addiction

When we talk about the potential negative effects of social media, we often assume that it is causing harm to otherwise healthy and happy individuals. But how much they are a cause and how much a symptom is, on the contrary, not yet clear and above all it is a question that researchers themselves do not agree on. At the moment, large studies on thousands of people they were unable to highlight robust associations between time spent in front of the screen and the onset of mental illnessesdespite the media narrative it favors – the phenomenon is called cherry picking or cherry picking – alarmingly reporting the results of studies, albeit modest or even methodologically weak, which confirm the widespread fear that the web harbors and fuels mental distress and behavioral disorders.

For their part, young people tend to report dangerous relationships with the internetas emerges from some analyses, currently shown only at Guardianconducted by the team of Amy Orben responsabile del Digital mental health group of Cambridge on the data of Millennium Cohort Study which tracks the lives of around 19,000 people born in the period 2000-2002 in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. According to what was reported by the British newspaper, upon reaching the age of 16/18, the subjects were questioned on the use of social media and, of the 7 thousand respondents, 48% said they agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “I think I’m addicted to social media.” A greater percentage of girls (57%) agreed than boys (37%). This does not mean that the respondents have an addiction, the researchers point out, but that they perceive problematic use.

«This self-referral addictedin addition to not being a clinically valid measure of ‘addiction’, it is also linked to the public discourse that takes place regarding social media: by continuing to see it repeated in the media or hearing it at home and at school, the younger ones have introjected spending a lot on social media as an addiction. Just as the terms anxiety and depression are used to indicate worrying or sad life conditions that every person normally experiences, the same happens with prejudices and stereotypes such as that online is bad for the brain. This is leading to an overmedicalization of emotional states and habits and also to simplistic self-diagnoses” he explains the neuropsychologist Tiziana Metitieri of Meyer in Florence, citing the works of Oxford psychologist Lucy Foulkes, who also worked on the role of individual vulnerabilities and social experiences of offline life in shaping one’s relationship with social media. Foulkes usually denounces what she considers to be an incorrect narrative of mental problems and therefore incapable of responding to the real needs of young people. The risk, he says, is that of oversimplification because if it is true that there is a lack of evidence of a link between use and mental illness, this does not mean that the effect of exposure to certain content such as images or videos is the same for everyone. The risk of potential harm deriving from the use of digital technologies has led the WHO to include video game addiction in the chapter on mental pathologies of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), an action on which the scientific community has not yet found solid foundations, as reported among others by the research director of the Oxford Internet Institute Andrew Przybylski, also contesting the WHO’s inability to provide evidence to support its decision. The excessive use of digital devices can be a manifestation of psychopathological conditions to be investigated in their context. Problematic interaction with social media can therefore have different origins and motivations.

As regards pathology, “the clinical classification of pathological behaviors linked to digital technology is not yet well codified” explains Metitieri. At the beginning, it was assumed that social media addiction was similar to other addictions, but the evidence shows that «our life is now inevitably partially online and therefore prescribing abstinence as one would with drugs or alcohol is simply unthinkable and inappropriate. The underlying processes are different». Furthermore, evidence is emerging that any problems we associate with online, such as cyberbullying or social approval anxiety, occur in individuals who already suffer from them or have suffered from them in real life. Finally, addictions must be evaluated individually, distinguishing one from the other exactly as is done with those of the physical social world, from the anxiety of likes to the dependence on others to the compulsive behavior of checking for updates.

«Then there are typical components of adolescent life, such as the sharing of experiences and feelings, which happen in a harmless and natural way online come offline» conclude Tiziana Metitieri, who invites us not to a priori contrast these two aspects, both real, of our social life. After all, “from an analysis of the use of Facebook and the well-being of almost 950 thousand people from 72 different countries from 2008 to 2019, there is no evidence that the global expansion of social media is associated with widespread psychological damage” observes the psychologist who concludes «The great social and educational potential or the important role of digital devices in maintaining social relationships should not be forgotten, as observed in particular during the pandemic. Nor should we ignore the attention to the contents that platforms spread and the pressure on companies to make them safer». In short, what needs to be controlled with extreme rigor are the pervasive algorithms programmed to capture our attention and increase clicks and sales, from which we demand maximum transparency, so much so that Europe has recently inaugurated the European Center for Algorithmic Transparency ECAT.

Photo by Robin Worrall su Unsplash («I heard recently that the average person scrolls the height of Big Ben in a day. Whilst waiting for a delayed train in Bath I spotted this line of hands on phones – all endlessly scrolling» Robin Worrall).

