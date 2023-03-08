According to a study presented at the Latin American Conference at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in Cartagena, Colombia, people who use the phone more than five hours a day have 43% more likely to be obese than those who spend less time.

Why this? Because they seem to be twice as likely to drink more sugary drinks, eat more fast food, sweets and snacks. They also play less sport.

So spending too much time on social media does increase the tendency to have unhealthy behaviors and lifestyles.

What do Italians think of the obesity risk linked to social media?

According to a survey, Italians still don’t have the right awareness of the problem and are misinformed about the real incidence of obesity.

The survey was carried out on World Obesity Day 2023, it shows that Italians are unaware of the obesity problem.

Only 18% know the difference between obesity and overweight. Furthermore, 72% of Italians think that in our country there is a lot of discrimination due to weight and that social networks have a considerable responsibility on this point.

For 69%, being overweight leads to emotional isolation and 60% think it is one of the main causes of bullying. For 61% obesity leads to inequality in the world of work.

Obesity is a problem to pay close attention to

According to the World Health Organization, 50% of adults are overweight or obese and 30% of children and adolescents on the planet.

People with obesity not only do they struggle with health issues, but they also often experience exclusion, abuse, and other forms of stigmatization.

It’s not nice to see how our society treats overweight people, no disease is so stigmatized. Those affected are often accused of wanting to be obese or overweight.

Obesity is a complex metabolic disease in which not only diet and exercise play a role, but also a variety of other factors, such as the environment or genetics. Society must therefore finally recognize that people with obesity have a right to professional support and treatment.