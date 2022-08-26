Two are approaching important electoral appointments, in Italy and in the United States: in our country, today the electoral campaign has officially begun that on 25 September will bring us to the polls for the Politics; in the US, consultations will take place in November midtermwhich are always a significant test for the current presidency.

Like the others social networkeven TikTok is putting together a series of countermeasures to try not to end up in the inevitable vortex of disinformation, fake news and propaganda that always accompanies these events: after having anticipated the intention to “develop new features to offer our community official in-app information on the Italian elections ”, TikTok Italia confirmed what these“ new features ”are.

The TikTok banner that you can click on to access the Election Center

How TikTok changes for the Italian elections

First of all, an Election Center has been activated (which can be reached from here, ed) with the aim of helping those who interact with content on the subject to draw on reliable sources and information “, such as” information on voting methods provided by institutional sources “: we visited it in previewand we were able to appreciate how all the links leading outside lead to reliable sites, such as those of the Italian government, the Ministry of the Interior, to the Eligendo platform (where you can follow the count live) or to the pages of fact-checkers who collaborate with TikTok in Italy.

Furthermore, starting in the next few days, “we will apply specific labels to content relating to the 2022 political electionsas well as those proposed by accounts belonging to politicians and parties “: by clicking on the banners, people” will be able to access the Election Center “, which can also be reached by searching themed hashtags, such as # elections2022 and #elections“So that anyone looking for content of this type can access the Election Center in an easy way”.

In general, it should also be remembered that “users can use our tools for automatically exclude videos containing terms or hashtags that they do not wish to see on their For You and Followers “pages, such as (for example) the I don’t care button, the operation of which is explained here. In detail, paid and even political ads are not allowed on TikTok “The Community Guidelines prohibit content that features electoral misinformationabuse, hateful behavior and violent extremism “.

As we have already explained on Italian Tech, the platform uses a combination of human moderators and artificial intelligence to enforce the rules, all tools that will be strengthened in these delicate weeks. As for the verification of information: “While it is subjected to fact-checking or if it has not been possible to verify its authenticity, a content becomes not eligible for recommendation in For You”And also“ we inform users when the truthfulness of a content has not been verified and we invite them to reflect before sharing potentially misleading information ”.





What happens on TikTok for the US elections

As for the United States, the situation is similar: the upcoming opening of a Election Center that refers to verified information (in turn reachable from various areas of the app, including search results), the partnership with Associated Press for election results and a ban on paid political ads.

Interesting detail: this ban it also extends to influencers not necessarily linked to a specific party, but which parties increasingly use (and pay) to convey their messages, trying to exploit their popularity. Even these contents will be penalized and hindered, and in any case they cannot be monetized by creators (simplifying: they will not end up in the total count of views from which to make money).

If not more important, for TikTok the American electoral match is certainly more delicate: for over two years now (since Trump threatened to block it), the social network has been in the crosshairs of the US authorities for its links with China. The dispute is a frequent point it has to do with accessing US subscriber data, to which the company responded by signing an agreement with Oracle for the retention of information on American soil. It is obvious that some misstep related to the midterm elections could complicate an already complicated relationship.