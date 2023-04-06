Few people know this, but for some citizens there is the possibility of taking advantage of the water social bonus. Here’s who gets it and how to apply.

The Water Social Bonus is part of the concessions known as the Bollette Bonus and is recognized to certain citizens, in order to reduce the cost of the bill relating to water consumption. In other words, once the amount due has been established on the basis of certain parameters, the amount is recognized in the form of a discount on the bill.

Basically, the method of payment is exactly the same as that applied for the Light and Gas Social Bonus, even if in this case, the discount is applied respectively to invoices for electricity consumption in the first case, and gas in the first case. second.

In order to take advantage of the Acqua Social Bonus it is necessary to meet specific requirements, let’s find out which ones and what is the procedure to follow to obtain the right to the discount.

Water Social Bonus: who is entitled to it and how to apply

In order to benefit from the subsidy provided for water users, specific requirements must be met. In order to be entitled to the benefit, it is necessary to belong to a family unit with an ISEE indicator not exceeding 9,530 euros or, alternatively, to belong to a family unit with at least 4 dependent children and an ISEE indicator not exceeding 20 thousand euros. The water social bonus is also recognized to holders of Citizenship Income or Citizenship Pension. In addition to the income requirement, the water supply contract must be active and in the name of one of the members of the household. In addition, it is recognized only in the case of a domestic use tariff, it does not matter whether the holder is a tenant or owner of the property.

The water Social Bonus provides for a discount equal to the consumption of 18.25 cubic meters of water each year and for each member of the family. In other words, 50 liters of free water per day are provided for each member of the family. However, it is possible to know the exact amount recognized by telephone by contacting your water manager or the company that manages the Bonus Bills, i.e. ARERA. The number to call in this case is 800 166 654.

We remind you that just like with the Bill Bonus, to obtain the benefit, it is not necessary to submit any application, but it is essential to present the valid ISEE certification. In the absence of the ISEE value, the bonus will not be recognized.

