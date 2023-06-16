Soda or pill for a headache? Togal® offers both!

Togal® Classic Duo and Togal® Headache Shower + Vitamin C cover the needs of those suffering from headaches

– Headache self-medication survey results (1):

>> 70 percent of respondents prefer tablets

>> More than 30 percent prefer analgesic plus caffeine

For many years, numerous people who suffer from headaches have trusted the Togal® brand and the combination of the proven active ingredients acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) and paracetamol in the Togal® Classic Duo tablets. According to a recent survey (1), a tablet is the dosage form of choice for headaches anyway – even if effervescent tablets are recommended for migraines, for example (2). Another survey result: almost a third of those surveyed prefer a drug in which the painkiller is combined with caffeine. With Togal® Headache Soda + Vitamin C, the traditional Munich brand offers everyone who suffers from headaches a unique combination of active ingredients for effective pain relief and an accelerated effect through caffeine (3). More information about Togal® can be found at www.togal.de

Togal® Classic Duo: The quality pharmaceutical from Germany

As early as 1914, the founders of Kontor Pharmacia in Munich developed the pain medication Togal® as a combination of three active ingredients. Since then, new medicines have been added and others have been discontinued – the range has always been reconsidered and adapted. The combination of 250 milligrams of ASA and 200 milligrams of paracetamol has been proven for years to quickly and effectively relieve acute mild to moderate pain. Togal® Classic Duo is the classic in tablet form for headaches, toothaches and period pains.

Togal® headache shower + vitamin C – with caffeine for a faster onset of action

The Togal® headache shower + vitamin C has been around since 1985: 500 milligrams of acetylsalicylic acid plus 150 milligrams of vitamin C and 50 milligrams of caffeine – a unique combination on the market. Caffeine allows faster pain relief and also enhances the pain-relieving effects of ASA (3).

1 Opinary survey commissioned by Kyberg Pharma Vertriebs-GmbH, conducted online between November 1st, 2022 and November 30th, 2022, random selection of participants (not representative).

2 Diener H.-C., Förderreuther S, Kropp P. et al., Therapy of migraine attacks and prophylaxis of migraines, S1 guideline, 2022, DGN and DMKG, in: German Neurological Society (ed.), Guidelines for diagnostics and therapy in neurology. Online: www.dgn.org/leitlinien (accessed on 01/26/2023); Page 27 based on Lecchi M, D’Alonzo L, Negro A, Martelletti P. Pharmacokinetics and safety of a new aspirin formulation for the acute treatment of primary headaches. Expert Opinion Drug Metab Toxicol. 2014;10(10):1381-95.

3 Information for professionals Togal headache shower + vitamin C, cap. 5.2

mandatory texts

Togal® Classic Duo 250 mg / 200 mg tablets | Areas of application: symptomatic treatment of acute mild to moderate pain, such as headaches, toothaches, menstrual pains. Warnings: Keep medicines out of the reach of children! In case of pain or fever, do not use longer than specified in the leaflet without medical advice! Do not use for long periods or in higher doses without medical or dental advice.

For risks and side effects, read the leaflet and ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Status of information: 06/2021.

Togal® headache shower + vitamin C | Areas of application: light to moderately severe pain such as headaches. Warnings: Keep medicines out of the reach of children! Do not use for long periods or in higher doses without medical or dental advice. In case of pain or fever, do not use longer than specified in the leaflet without medical advice! Contains sorbitol. High sodium content. Note leaflet.*

For risks and side effects, read the leaflet and ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Status of information: 11.12.2020

Togal® – a brand of Kyberg

Togal® is a traditional brand of the former Togal-Werk AG, which was taken over by Kyberg at the end of 2019. The Togal® brand family includes Togal® Classic Duo with the active ingredient combination acetylsalicylic acid and paracetamol as well as Togal® Headache Shower + Vitamin C with the unique combination of acetylsalicylic acid, caffeine and vitamin C. Kyberg Pharma is part of the family company Kyberg Group, which has been selling its own brands since 1969 , trading activities and logistics services in the healthcare market.

