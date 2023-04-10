Are you sure you know what you bring to your tables? Sodium chloride is where you least expect it and is very dangerous.

Attention to nutrition is something that interests more and more people. In fact, many are particularly keen on buying only organic, zero-kilometre, genuine food without additives and pesticides. But are we 100% sure that we know what is inside the food we eat and bring to our tables every day? The short answer, sadly, is: no.

It is not always possible to control what is in the foods we are used to consuming, believing that we are doing ourselves some good. For example, Do you know which foods and products contain sodium chloride? It is really very dangerous for health and, in spite of ourselves, we ingest it every day, without even knowing it.

Sodium chloride: in which foods is it present and why is it so dangerous

It might seem like a trivial thing, but the excess of sodium chloride in food is one of the main causes of the formation of cardiovascular diseases, therefore of heart attacks, strokes and thrombosis. Among the most widespread causes of death in the world, especially in the West, where this substance is used and often abused more than other culinary cultures, such as the Asian one. What are we talking about? Of the sale!

In fact, sodium chloride is simply the chemical formula of normal table salt that we bring to the table every day and add to dishes to flavor them. In a modest quantity it has no negative effects on health, on the contrary: it is necessary to make dishes and recipes tastier and tastier and to help us in the kitchen. Problems come when too much is used, and the line between use and abuse is finer than one might think.

Naturally, those most at risk are the over 50s, but we need to start getting used to reducing the use of salt very soon. As with sugar, it’s all a matter of habit! By gradually eliminating the salt, you will notice more the taste of foods and natural products and you will do your heart good.

To flavor dishes if you don’t want to use sodium chloride, bet everything on spices and aromatic herbs: sage, rosemary, bay leaf, paprika, curry and so on and so forth. Have fun and experiment by creating tasty and healthy recipes for the whole family.