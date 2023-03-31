Home Health Sofa, plaid and film – Big Brother VIP
Health

Sofa, plaid and film – Big Brother VIP

by admin
Sofa, plaid and film – Big Brother VIP

For several evenings, our Vipponi have expressed the desire to spend a different evening, and to watch a film while relaxing on the sofa munching on some chips.

This evening, Big Brother has fulfilled their great wish and all gathered in the living room, turning off the lights and creating a cinema atmosphere, the Vipponis enjoy their much desired film.

Absolute silence reigns in the House, the eyes of the VIPs are all fixed on the LED and, amidst smiles and amazement, everyone concentrates to watch the projection.

Let movie night begin!

See also  Those "Big Brothers" that count the stars in the universe | Stars | Planets | Earth | Universe | Stars | Big Brothers

You may also like

Sinner-Alcaraz live in the semifinals in Miami |...

New fitness areas in parks, citizens being taught...

Tumors, 70% of the studies analyze the quality...

The ‘Ndrangheta infiltrated the health emergency by Covid...

Influenza: Iss, the most intense season since 2000,...

Eye drops alarm: blindness and deaths, disappears from...

Recipes for Easter: The tastiest recipe ideas for...

NAPLES, OFFICIAL: INJURY FOR OSIMHEN, THERE IS ADDUCTOR...

Delicious recipes for a light Easter cake

In Bergamo the librarian goes to the supermarket...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy