A Kvitfjell, in Norway, Sofia Goggia he mathematically conquered the fourth downhill World Cup. The blue had already lifted the specialty cup in 2018, 2021 and 2022, so she’s been the holder of the trophy for three consecutive editions. A feat achieved by a few champions: the Austrian Annemarie Moser Proell (5 consecutive from ’71 to ’75), Switzerland Michele Figini (3 from 87 to 89), the German Katja Seizinger (’92-’94), to arrive at the American style Lindsey Vonn who won 6 straight from 2008 to 2013.

Sofia Goggia in Kvitfjell (afp)

Goggia, compensation after the disappointing World Cup

For the Bergamo native, the victory in the downhill cup is almost compensation after the disappointing World Cup in Meribel, which ended with a dangerous forklift, luckily without consequences. At the end of painful days for the death of the former teammate Elena Fanchini which took place three days before the release.

The mathematical certainty of success in the specialty cup arrived in Norway, on the Kvitfjell slope, venue of the 1994 Olympics, even before the conclusion of the downhill. His only potential rival, the Slovenian Stuhec’s teethwas momentarily placed third (in the end fourth), in Sofia it was enough to reach the finish line to comfortably win the cup with second place 29 cents from the Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, to his first World Cup victory after a serious injury. Switzerland is in third place Corinne Suter41 cents from Lie.

Among the top ten also the combined world champion Federico Brignoneseventh: “I’m very happy with how I skied in the technical part, the one that interests me the most in view of Sunday’s super-G. I’m satisfied with how I’m improving my performance in speed”.

Goggia: “Season dominated despite the World Cup”

“In this discipline I competed in eight races with five victories, two second places and one crash” the words of Sofia Goggia at the end of the race. “It was a dominated season, despite missing the World Championships, I won with a conspicuous advantage, and that’s good. I’m serene and calm, I really enjoyed this descent, I’m only sorry for the unequal conditions for all. To whom do I dedicate my fourth cup? I have to think about it”.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s fifth cup

Day of celebration also for Mikaela Shiffrin, who with 5th place in downhill won his fifth overall world cup with seven races to go. Shiffrin had the mathematical certainty of winning the last cup after those of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 even before concluding the descent of Kvitfjell, when the only possible rival, the Swiss Lara Gut-Behramifinished behind her maintaining an unbridgeable gap of more than 700 points from the American.