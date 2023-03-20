Home Health Sofia Sacchitelli, a 23-year-old symbol of the fight against rare diseases, has died
Sofia Sacchitelli, a 23-year-old symbol of the fight against rare diseases, has died

Sofia Sacchitelli, a 23-year-old symbol of the fight against rare diseases, has died

Sofia Sacchitelli, the 23-year-old Genoese suffering from a rare heart tumor who in recent months had created an association to raise funds for scientific research, has died. In recent weeks there had been a great mobilization to support this mission and Sofia herself had personally committed herself to speaking about her illness in public, explaining that she was aware that she had no hope of life but wanted to help any other sick people .
The 23-year-old Genoese was a fifth-year medical student. A cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare heart tumor that reveals itself in 2-3 cases per million inhabitants, did not give her a chance. Even the football clubs Genoa and Sampdoria have recently supported the collection of funds for the non-profit organization called ‘Sofia nel cuorè’.
«We will remember you with a smile on your face and the courage of those who know how to transform difficulties into solidarity and hope for others. Goodbye Sofia – wrote the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti in a note -. Today, all of Genoa and Liguria are praying for you and clinging to your family, your friends, those who love you and will carry on the journey you have begun”.

