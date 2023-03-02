Sofia Sacchitelli is 23 years old, is in the fifth year of Medicine and hopes to graduate soon, like all university students. However, her challenge is not only with the difficulties of studying: the dream of a degree could in fact be dashed against an evil that eats away at it: cardiac angiosarcoma, a very aggressive and very rare heart tumor. And so Sofia has decided that her time is so precious that she cannot waste it: she continues to study and has founded an association that bears her name: “Sofia in the heart”, where she hopes to remain in the future too, in the heart and in the memory of others.

The foundation for the future

«I gave myself heart and soul to the project I had in mind – tells al Corriere della Sera -. It wasn’t easy, but I did it. The association I created is a beautiful reality. And perhaps, in a certain sense, also my future». The purpose of the association is to raise funds to finance research on the rare disease that has affected it. But «I don’t do it for me -— he specifies -. I’ll die soon. It is to help the sick of the future». In short, she may not see the fruits but she does not give up despite the fact that her health is increasingly precarious: her strength is constantly decreasing and she is now struggling to walk. In November her health deteriorated and since then she has spent most of her time at home. But her commitments are not lacking.

A big but sick heart

Heart cancer was diagnosed in November 2021: the right atrium of his heart muscle harbored a huge mass of malignant tumor cells called cardiac angiosarcoma. A disease that affects 2-3 cases per million inhabitants. There were no other cases in the family and so Sofia asked the oncologist for an explanation. «She replied: only bad luck». It gives the idea of ​​a scythe that strikes a young random life. The formation of the mass in the heart then produced fluids around the organ and lungs. Sofia began treatment in Genoa, in her city, then at the Niguarda in Milan and then in a center in Aviano. Initially the response was good: the first cycles of chemotherapy gave good results but then the tumor returned to expand, up to the lungs.

The doubts and then the choice

In that period Sofia had a failure: a period in which she thought of suspending the treatments: «I was depressed and had panic attacks. The family is reunited. Mom was the optimist. Try again, she encouraged me, don’t stay in doubt, maybe it will work. On the other hand my father, the pessimist. He said there was nothing more they could do. It was the doctor who convinced me that I should go ahead with the chemo». Today she no longer thinks about turning everything off. «Giving in would be like defeat. I believe in destiny. Each of us has one.”

When the future that remains is so little

Certainly the treatments are hard and prevent her from having a normal life. She had an exam on December 22 but was unable to give it. She still has seven missing from the fifth year but she doesn’t give up: «I would like to graduate». But the tumor is so extensive that life expectancy remains low. «It is a terrible sentence to hear, to think. But instead of staying at home crying or depressed, I prefer to spend the time I have left with people. Being with friends is nice. That’s always been enough for me». Sofia clings to her normality, what remains of her: «It’s nice to get up every morning to go to university, study in the afternoon, jump into the gym. My normal. I was happy. I would like to have another day like this.” But there will always be those who will remember her and keep track of her efforts.