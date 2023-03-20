news-txt”>

Sofia Sacchitelli, the 23-year-old Genoese suffering from a rare heart tumor who in recent months had created an association to raise funds for scientific research, has died. In recent weeks there had been a great mobilization to support this mission and Sofia herself had personally committed herself to speaking about her illness in public, explaining that she was aware that she had no hope of life but wanted to help any other sick people .

The 23-year-old Genoese was a fifth-year medical student. A cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare heart tumor that reveals itself in 2-3 cases per million inhabitants, did not give her a chance. Even the football clubs Genoa and Sampdoria have recently supported the collection of funds for the non-profit organization called ‘Sofia nel cuore’.

“We will remember you with a smile on your face and the courage of those who know how to transform difficulties into solidarity and hope for others. Goodbye Sofia – wrote the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti in a note -. All of Genoa and Liguria today pray for you and cling to your family, your friends, those who love you and will carry on the path you started”.

Sofia died at her home in Genoa, surrounded by the affection of her loved ones last night. The family decided to hold the funeral privately. On Wednesday 29 March, at 18, in Genoa Albaro, at the church of Santa Teresa del Bambin Gesù e San Pietro Apostolo there will be a mass open to the public. Cardiac angiosarcoma was diagnosed about a year ago. In recent weeks, her health conditions have deteriorated and her commitment has been continued by her family, in particular by her sister Ilaria, who collected the gold medal of merit awarded for the first time by the University of Genoa to a student precisely because of its commitment to raising funds to support research. Her sister had also brought Sofia’s testimony to an event organized by the Liguria Region on March 8 in Genoa for Women’s Day dedicated to the ‘pioneer women’ of history.