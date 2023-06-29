Soft and perfect feet? Copy the strange treatment of Belen Rodriguez, guaranteed result

Do you want soft and perfect feet? Follow the advice of Belen Rodriguez. The presenter uses this proven method!

The beautiful presenter, influencer and model Belen Rodriguez is an indisputable beauty icon for everyone. The showgirl took her first steps in the world of entertainment when she was still very young and, in the blink of an eye, she was able to demonstrate to critics and viewers how talented she was, slowly becoming one of the most popular women in Italian entertainment.

Belen has come a long way since its inception. She began her career in television with supporting roles and, with determination, she managed to demonstrate how well she can hold the stage and manage the live broadcast. Also for this reason she is one of the most loved conductors of all time: Rodriguez is forthright, spontaneous, and genuine on stage. He knows how to entertain lightly, but – when it is appropriate to maintain a certain formality – he succeeds without any difficulty.

Have you ever wondered, though, what her beauty treatment is? Recently, the presenter revealed to her audience what she does to have soft and perfect feet.

Everyone is crazy about Belen Rodriguez’s foot treatment

As mentioned, in addition to being an excellent professional, Belen Rodriguez is also one of the most sensual and attractive women of the Italian show. She is dark and perturbing, with a feline gaze and breathtaking curves, she is considered a Venus. Belen constantly keeps fit, trains and eats healthily.

It certainly cannot be denied that Mother Nature has been particularly generous with her! As we learn from the shots on her Instagram profile, Belen has always been beautiful, from an early age. Genetics is therefore on her side, but the presenter over time has been able to keep her beauty intact.

Belen, your foot treatment is a big hit! Credits: Instagram @thepipol_fashion_beauty (tantasalute.it)

Many admire his toned and perfectly proportioned physique. And some are literally crazy about her feet! The model wears a 37 and treat this part of the body carefully. The results are obvious, Belen always has perfect feet. But what is his secret? As mentioned, the presenter takes care of herself and her health, but did you know that she has an ace up her sleeve to take care of her little feet? The social page reported Belen’s beauty routine.

“Belén Rodriguez, through social media has revealed one of her beauty secrets in terms of foot care. It is an original treatment with “Wrap for the feet”, which requires the use of plastic bags.

In the photo posted by the presenter you can see her feet “closed” in transparent plastic bags. What is it about? A very intense exfoliating peeling capable of making the skin super smooth in a few minutes but with excellent results even 4-5 days after applying the mask” – reads thepipol_fashion_beauty on the Instagram profile.

