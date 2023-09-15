Soft dentures: Comfort and functionality

Today, Soft dental prostheses represent an innovative and decidedly effective solution for anyone looking to significantly and importantly improve the quality of their life after tooth loss.

Soft dental prostheses are, in fact, devices that offer an excellent comfortable and functional alternative, these guarantee greater adaptability and comfort for people of all ages.

But what are soft dentures? As we have just said, dental prostheses are prosthetic devices that are specifically designed to replace missing or damaged teeth. The difference with traditional prostheseswhich are made of rigid material such as metal or ceramic, is that soft dentures are made with more flexible and comfortable materials. These materials, in fact, allow greater adaptability to the gums and oral tissues and also reduce the discomfort associated with conventional dentures.

What are the advantages of soft dentures?

The advantages enjoyed by soft dentures are numerous, here are the most important ones to know:

Absolute comfort: The materials that are used to make dentures are extremely comfortable to wear and reduce the possibility of gum irritation. Adaptability: Soft dentures guarantee a stable and secure fit, this is because they adapt more easily to the curves of the gums. Patients who wear them can chew or speak without problems or discomfort. Quick and easy maintenance: Soft dentures are quite easy to clean, in fact, they require really simple and quick maintenance compared to traditional dentures.

Here is also a video on traditional prostheses VS innovative prostheses:

What are the disadvantages?

We have seen that soft dentures enjoy a series of advantages, but this does not mean that they cannot have some disadvantages, here are what they are:

The Nylon material with which dental prostheses are madeOver time, it may take on a different color and present stains due to the microplasticity of the material. This happens because some habits such as tobacco, coffee or daily consumption of red wine contribute to dirtying the dentures. But if you were careful, it might not even become a problem and therefore, you will have very clean dentures for years. There are some patients who have a high chewing force, in this case therefore, a slight movement of the teeth in the prosthesis may occur, this is because the material is quite elastic and flexible. Dentures are quite expensive due to their high quality material and manufacturing technique.

How to use dentures

How to use them and advice on the maintenance of dental prostheses – TantaSalute.it

Soft dentures are used to replace missing teeth. For example, they replace one or more missing teeth, restoring correct chewing function and obviously improving the aesthetics of the smile. Dentures are also used by patients who have overly sensitive gums or muscle tightening, as they are able to reduce friction and pressure on the gums.

Furthermore, dental prostheses are also used after oral surgical procedures, such as tooth extraction or dental implants. They serve to facilitate the healing process and provide comfort during the recovery phase.

Maintenance of soft dentures

Denture care is simple but important. First of all, we recommend daily cleaning of these devices, how? Starting by cleaning the dentures with a soft brush and a non-aggressive detergent. You must then plan regular check-ups with your doctor to ensure that the prostheses are in good condition. Another important tip: remove them while sleeping.

In conclusion, we can say that Soft dentures are a great solution for those looking for comfort and functionality at the same time. The soft materials and adaptability of these devices offer a comfortable and confident smile to all patients who use them.

Insights

Read also

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

