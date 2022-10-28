Next Sunday, October 30th, we will move the hands back one hour. We return to solar time, to the rhythms dictated by nature. A panacea for health, less for our pockets due to the expensive bills, as we will be forced to keep the lights on longer. Waiting for a decision to be made on the alternation of timetables – Europe has ‘liberalized’ the choice, but Italy has not yet expressed itself on the adoption of solar or summer time – let’s find out what the effects are on our organism in the short and long term.

The circadian rhythms

“Every living being on Earth is regulated by circadian rhythms, which confer a biological advantage called” anticipation “. This is because if a phenomenon is rhythmic, it is predictable and each tissue can then organize itself to optimize its every activity”, explains the professor. Roberto Manfredini, chronobiologist of the University of Ferrara. “The disturbance of circadian rhythms is documented to be the basis of a wide range of disorders affecting numerous organs and systems. And changing the time twice a year is also a form of desynchronization.”

Dear bills, endocrinologists: “With summer time all year round + 20% diabetes and obesity” 08 September 2022



Are you an owl or a lark?

Everyone has their own genetic biorhythm which is inevitably influenced by social commitments. The individual circadian preference, the so-called chronotype, can tend more to the owl, or evening, or to the skylark, morning. “Summer time favors owls, while summer time favors larks, who already prefer to wake up early and go to bed earlier. But inevitably for everyone, changing hours can cause sleep disturbances and wrong meal times, which are the main causes of metabolic disorders “, the neurologist remembers Alessandro Cicolincoordinator of the regional reference center for sleep disorders of San Giovanni Battista in Turin.

Even moving an hour can have consequences on our health. “As we can see with the jet leg, an hour more or less does not weigh heavily on our day and within 48 hours the shift is compensated. Different – explains Cicolin – it is for those who suffer from insomnia or have overt circadian rhythm disturbances. Those who find themselves in this situation may experience greater sleep deprivation, feel cold and nausea upon awakening and have trouble concentrating throughout the day. In severe cases, realignment can take up to a week. “

Those who sleep little are more selfish by Valentina Arcovio

September 19, 2022



Gradual changes

But what needs to be done to better prepare? “The advice for everyone is to gradually approach the change, starting to move the alarm clock and the rest time in view of the new times. A Sunday is certainly not enough to realign. Melatonin can be another help, to be taken before the change of the hour around 9 pm. For those who feel out of phase in the morning, the advice is to expose yourself to sunlight as long as possible. Being autumn, to help us there are special 10,000 lux lamps that are equivalent to a sunny summer day ” , concludes Cicolin.

Less sleep and more strokes

In recent years, numerous studies have investigated the effects of daylight saving time change on circadian rhythms. And they highlighted “sleep disturbances and depression, in addition to the exacerbation of psychiatric diseases and the increase in access to the emergency room, hospital admissions and trauma from road accidents”, continues Manfredini.

“Studies conducted in several European countries and in the United States have confirmed a 5% increase in myocardial infarctions, a 9% increase in strokes in the first 2 days after the spring transition and hospitalizations for arrhythmia from atrial fibrillation, especially for the female sex, in the four days following the change of time. In contrast, after the autumn change, the risk of cardiac arrest was reduced by 12% “. And even young people suffer more from summer time, “between daytime sleepiness, reduced alertness, attention deficit and reduced school performance”.

The European decision

In February 2018, some northern countries, led by Finland, put forward a motion in the European Parliament to abolish daylight saving time, which garnered 4.6 million votes. The European Union has thus approved the abandonment of shooting every two years, maintaining the same timetable for the whole year and leaving the member states free to choose which side to take sides.

“From the data reported at the time to the attention of the European Commission, a series of studies show that the overall energy savings deriving from summer time are rather limited, if not marginal. , have been estimated at about 130 billion euros, 1% of the European GDP “, underlines the chronobiologist, author of” A time for everything – Living in harmony with one’s own biological clock “(published by Piemme).

Return to solar time on Sunday 31 October: here are the effects on health by Jacopo Vergari

October 29, 2021



The choice of the new government

Italy lived in solar time until 1966, when daylight saving time was established. In Italy, little research has been done on this topic, but “a study on the number of visits to the emergency room at the Padua hospital showed an increase in visits (3%) and re-accesses (10%).

On leaving the pathological area, however, a very recent study conducted by the University of Padua on the effects of summer time on driving performance also documented a significant worsening. “Personally – concludes Manfredini -, I fully agree with the abolition of the timetable change twice a year, a position that I also expressed in a document signed together with a group of international experts, made available and discussed in Brussels at the European Commission. It will now be up to the new government to make a conscious choice between risks and benefits in terms of both public health and economy and lower consumption “.