Sold as a natural supplement, it contains Viagra and Cialis instead. The risks for those who take it

A natural supplement capable of making men more exuberant, increasing their sexual performance. Promoted this way and released online, however, it turned out to be anything but: actually similar to Viagra and Cialis, and eventually withdrawn from the market due to the harmful side effects it causes.

The supplement

The supplement comes from China, and is advertised on the Internet by highlighting its “naturalness”: those who produce it declare that the capsules are composed of a mixture of plant extracts of Japanese sophora seeds, pomegranate fruit, almond seeds sweets and Chinese cinnamon bark.

Plus, he claims, “it has no harmful side effects.” Furthermore, the product is described as “the result of extensive scientific studies and research”, with the addition that “it has been shown to stimulate sexual desire and stamina, guarantee a stronger and longer lasting erection, and a more intense orgasm “.

Distributed online

But there’s more. One last assurance: “We offer you a safe and extremely effective product with natural ingredients at an affordable price”. The supplement in question is called EpiMen Plus. A preparation that raised suspicions and, subjected to the appropriate analyses, proved to be quite another thing.

So much so that the Ministry of Health recommends not to consume it. Why? The ministry has published a safety alert “for the presence of unauthorized substances in the EpiMen Plus food supplement”. These are active ingredients present in the drugs Viagra and Cialis (respectively Sildenafil and Tadanafil).

The results of the product analyses

The preparation is manufactured in China by a Hong Kong operator and sold by a Croatian distributor. And, just from Croatia, on February 23, through the Rasff rapid alert system (notification 2023.1333), the report arrived that it contains Sildenafil and Tadanafil, substances whose presence is not authorized.

Viagra and Cialis

It should be remembered that Viagra and Cialis are prescription drugs and can only be purchased with a doctor’s prescription. Furthermore, in some cases, depending on the physical conditions of the person taking them or on any other drugs taken in combination, they are not recommended. For example, they must not be used in combination with nitrates (they are taken in case of angina) because they could cause sharp drops in blood pressure levels, up to a state of shock, or even death.

The side effects

Also, products indicated for erectile dysfunction are not prescribed to people for whom sexual activity is inadvisable, such as patients with severe cardiovascular disorders (such as unstable angina or severe heart failure). The intake should also be avoided for people who have experienced loss of vision due to insufficient blood flow to the optic nerve.

Therefore, those who take medicines to combat erectile dysfunction (as with all medicines) must be aware of what they are introducing into their body. But in the case of this supplement, it’s still dark. Therefore the Ministry of Health intervened, which withdrew the lots from the market.

The packs

L’integratore alimentare EpiMen Plus è venduto in confezioni da due capsule da 450 mg ciascuna, con i numeri di lotto: L20032027, L25032027, L01042027, L10042027, L15042027, L20042027, L25042027, L01052027, L10052027, L15052027, L20052027, L25052027, L15012028, L20012028, L25012028, L30012028, L10022028, L15022028, L20022028, L25022028, L01032028, L05032028 e L10032028.