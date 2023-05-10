Home » soldier kills a colleague and 2 faithful, 10 injured – breaking latest news
I am 4 the victims of a shooting in the Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba, in Tunisia, destination in these hours of a well-attended pilgrimage: it was a soldier of the Tunisian navy who first killed his own co-worker and took his ammunition, then he tried to reach the temple where he started shooting at the security units that were garrisoning the area killing two civilians. The agents returned fire preventing him from reaching the synagogue and the assailant also died.

The death of the two faithful has been confirmed by the Tunisian Interior Ministry, which reports of at least 10 wounded. The Tunisian Foreign Ministry then made it known in a statement that the two dead civilians are «a 30-year-old Tunisian and a 42-year-old Frenchman», without providing their identities. The Interior Ministry added that the whole area of ​​the synagogue, inside and outside, has been secured and that the authorities are committed to discovering “the reasons for this cowardly attack”, refusing at the moment to hypothesize a terrorist attack.

Moments of panic during the rite — the conclusion of the celebrations for Lag B’Omer, a celebration that falls on the 34th day from the first evening of Pesach, the Jewish Easter — when shots were heard. Hundreds of faithful took part in the annual Jewish pilgrimage. A thick cordon of police was already deployed around the synagogue but, when the shots were reported, others arrived to protect the pilgrims.

The Ghriba Synagogue is a religious building, restored in the 19th century, which dates back to the First Temple period. In past years, the pilgrimage has attracted thousands of people from all over the world to Tunisia. In 1985 the synagogue was the target of an attack in which three people were killed. In 2002 Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the explosion of a truck bomb: 21 people had died by then.

