Soleterre, 31 adolescents helped to overcome psychological distress (05/25/2023)

Offer psychological support to adolescents. A segment of the population was particularly exposed to the socio-educational consequences determined by the pandemic and the outbreak of war in Ukraine on their relational, scholastic and growth experiences. This is the purpose of Let’s not forget about teenagers the foundation project Soleterre funded by the fund T. Rowe price 2022 and which involved 31 adolescents between the ages of 14 and 18, taken care of in the Milan area for a total of 212 interviews conducted by psychologists.

To explain its contours is Damiano Rizzi, psychologist and president of the Soleterre foundation: «As the results in the literature show, both Covid and the war in Ukraine have had an impact on the mental health of young people and is particularly associated with depression and anxiety in adolescent cohorts. For some of them, about a third, these are real traumatic events in which exposure to indirect death must be addressed with psychological support. Our opportunistic sample of 31 adolescents also showed that it is necessary to adopt forms of public intervention for the care of adolescents with psychological distress and real traumas”.

In most of the pathways they have emerged among adolescents severe relationship difficulties with their peers and within the family unit. There have often been reports of anxiety and panic attacks especially related to returning to school after the lockdown. In addition, many patients experience a reduction of motivation to attend school lessons, as well as the desire to carry out other activities.

For example, a 14-year-old patient reported becoming increasingly withdrawn and developing obsessive thoughts about her body. The psychologist, also involving the family, was able to make the parents understand their daughter’s discomfort and in subsequent sessions the patient reported a feeling of greater well-being and a desire to go to school, study and relate to her classmates.

The reports of the psychologists who have followed the adolescents in the psychological support process agree that the eight individual meetings with the young patients have been a useful tool to show them that there is an alternative to their malaise and the fact of being able to share your difficulties with a professional can bring benefit.

The Soleterre Foundation in collaboration with the Trauma Research Unit of the Catholic University of Milan has also carried out research to investigate the traumatic impact of the pandemic on adolescents, as well as its impact on their emotional regulation abilities. The results, published in the international journal Journal of child & adolescent trauma, have shown the need not to underestimate the psychological impact of covid, especially on the younger population, but to address it as an urgent and timely problem. Indeed, the survey revealed that 29.1% of the subjects reported a high level of intrusive symptoms and high levels of symptoms of hyperarousal were reported by 35.5% of the participants.

The project was carried out thanks to the contribution of the T. Rowe price solidarity fund, set up in 2021 by the will of the investment management company of the same name, to support interventions in favor of boys and girls and young people in difficulty in Milan and its hinterland, the territory of reference of the philanthropic institution Fondazione di Comunità Milano.

Photo by Will Breen on Unsplash