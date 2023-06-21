Solid conditioner: 5 sustainable products in comparison

Less plastic with the same care Firm conditioner: Sustainable conditioner for the hair



A solid conditioner makes the hair more supple and provides more shine

A conditioner is often used as a supplement to daily hair care. It provides more shine and suppleness, noticeably improves combability and strengthens the hair. So why still use the liquid version when there are now also solid conditioners?

A solid conditioner is nothing more than an ordinary hair conditioner that has been stripped of water. For this reason, although it looks like a bar of soap, it achieves the same care effect as its liquid counterpart. But it does – at least for most manufacturers – without plastic packaging and is therefore much more sustainable. Another advantage is that a solid conditioner is much more effective than a liquid conditioner. This also makes it a popular travel companion, as it takes up less space in the wash bag and still lasts longer. Below we present five recommended products.

Solid conditioner: Five products in comparison



1. Ayluna

This is a natural cosmetics brand: the solid conditioner from Ayluna is suitable for dry, damaged and colored hair. The caring ingredients are (according to the manufacturer) of 100 percent natural origin, such as shea butter, cocoa butter and coconut oil. The product is vegan, not tested on animals, without silicones and sulfates.

2. Foamie

There are several solid conditioners from the Foamie brand: with aloe vera for dry hair, with hibiscus for damaged hair, with coconut oil for normal hair, with açaí berries for fine hair, with argan oil for unruly hair and with raspberry seed oil for colored hair . According to the manufacturer, the products are vegan, animal-free and dermatologically tested. In addition, Foamie should avoid mineral oils, PEG, soap, parabens and silicones.

3. Clear soaps

The company Klar Seifen also has several conditioners on offer, such as those with argan oil and fig for dry hair, tea tree oil and lavender for scaly hair or lemongrass for oily hair. Made from natural ingredients, the hair conditioners are plastic-free and eco-friendly, as is their packaging. According to the manufacturer, the conditioners from Klar soaps come from a traditional factory in Heidelberg.

4. Lamazuna

This brand has an exemplary range of sustainable products that do not use plastic: In addition to solid deodorants, make-up removers, shampoos and facial cleansers, Lamazuna also offers a solid conditioner with a vanilla scent, which – according to the manufacturer – should be suitable for all hair types. It was handmade in France, has plastic-free packaging, is biodegradable and vegan.

5. Greendoor

And the natural hair conditioner from Greendoor also does not contain silicone, mineral oils or plastic: the solid conditioner should be suitable for all hair types, whether curly, colored, dry or normal. According to the manufacturer, the 2-pack is sufficient for up to 80 applications and exudes a citrus-fresh scent. The products are of course not tested on animals.

How to properly apply solid conditioner



A solid conditioner is applied in the same way as a liquid hair conditioner. Simply pick up the product, moisten it with water and let it foam. Then spread the foam over your hair (from the crown to the tips), let it work for a short time and then rinse it out again thoroughly.

And one last tip: After use, you should store the solid conditioner in a soap dish (with holes to allow water to drain) or soap pouch. In any case, it is important that you always store the products in a dry place.

