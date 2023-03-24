If shower gel is deprived of water, it becomes solid. However, it is not a classic soap

The topic of sustainability is becoming more and more important – also in the cosmetics industry: After hair soap and solid shampoo had already conquered the market, the shower gel is finally following suit. Although it is (in the true sense) no longer a liquid gel.

Conventional soaps consist of animal or vegetable fats (e.g. coconut oil or olive oil) and alkaline solutions – i.e. a lye with which they are cooked. A solid shower gel, on the other hand, may look like a bar of soap, but it should be understood differently: it is a classic shower gel from which the water has been removed. In other words, the caring ingredients are still the same. With the difference that the solid form is much more economical: depending on consumption, a solid 100 gram shower gel should replace two to three 250 milliliter bottles. And that’s not all the advantages that even convinced the consumer magazine Öko-Test.

Advantages: These reasons speak for solid shower gel



In addition to the yield, the ecological balance also plays an important role: because it is different from the classic products solid shower gel without plastic – instead it is packed in small cardboard boxes. In addition, most brands (regardless of whether they are conventional or certified organic) avoid problematic and critical ingredients: silicones and paraffins, preservatives, PEG compounds and synthetic polymers. As a result, people and the environment benefit equally when you switch to solid shower gel.

Solid shower gel in the Öko-Test: The results



Öko-Test tested a total of 18 different products, including eleven natural cosmetics products – ten of which received the best rating (meaning “very good”), for example Nyok, Rose root and Greendoor. But solid shower gel from conventional manufacturers was also able to convince the testers: Five out of seven products also scored “very well”. These include brands such as Foamie, of which there are currently three different types: papaya and oat milkcoconut and cocoa butter as well Peppermint and Green Tea.

How to use solid shower gel correctly



The application here works no differently than with a classic body soap: take this solid shower gel into hand, rub between wet fingers (until it starts to foam) and spread the foam over the skin. Alternatively, you can slide the shower block directly over your wet body in a circular motion, thereby distributing the foam evenly. Then rinse off the shower gel as usual.

Store solid shower gel correctly



So that the solid piece of shower gel does not break over time, it is advantageous to store the product properly – for example in an airy soap pouch made of sisal that you hang on a hook in the bathroom (near the shower). This means it can be stored dry without the risk of it slowly becoming soggy. Alternatively, you can use an ordinary soap dish with small holes in the bottom to allow the water to run off better.

