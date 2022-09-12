Home Health Somaglia, a 54-year-old dies of West Nile after a mosquito bite
Somaglia, a 54-year-old dies of West Nile after a mosquito bite

A woman from Somaglia passed away at the age of 54 due to a mosquito bite. She hospitalized with a severe neuroinvasive form of West Nile she didn’t make it and she passed away last Sunday.

The husband and children agree to tell their story so that attention is paid to this pathology transmitted by mosquito bites. In the Lodi area, according to the data published in recent days by the “Citizen” and disseminated by the bulletin of the higher health institute, the cases of infection, more or less mild, have already risen to 6, but the update is slow. In Lombardy, since June, 4 deaths have been reported. Symptoms can be non-existent, mild or more severe, leading to neuroinvasive forms and, in some cases, to death.

In Somaglia it is not the first case of West Nile.

“Against this disease – comments one of the woman’s two children – there is no cure”. Prevention is fundamental and passes through the measures of the public body and private citizens to contain the spread of insects.

