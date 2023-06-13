Some antidepressants turn off sexual desire

Sex drive and antidepressants. This combination creates concern in psychiatrists after many patients complain of not having sexual stimuli even several years after stopping treatment based on an antidepressant. It’s about the sertraline, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) drug. It works by increasing levels of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is considered the feel-good hormone. Trade names are Zoloft, Tatig, Lustral and Tralisen.

Why take sertraline?

The use of sertraline-based drugs help patients suffering from:

The drug is also quite common among the over 15% of Italians who take antidepressants. The data is contained inItalian Population Survey on Alcohol and other Drugs of the National Research Council.

Sexual desire and antidepressants: the decrease in libido can also remain for a long time

Attention: many patients claim that this drug saved their lives. The NHS lists low libido as one of the most common side effects in people taking this medicine. However, these problems usually resolve themselves after some time, but sometimes they can persist.

These effects are so important that in the past, SSRI drugs have been tested to help sexual assaulters lose the urge.

Men experience these effects with difficulty maintaining an erection, women with vaginal dryness. There may also be tingling and numbness in the genitals. You can also experience anosgarmia, i.e. the impossibility of experiencing an orgasm or the great difficulty in reaching one.

Sexual desire and antidepressants: it can be useful against premature ejaculation

Conversely, premature ejaculation sufferers will benefit from the delaying effect of sertraline. It is widely used even if off label. It means that the drug is used for purposes other than those for which the drug agency has given authorization.

British research has shown that over half of patients taking this drug experience some form of reduced genital sensitivity. For one person in 200 these symptoms persist even after stopping taking sertraline even for months.

