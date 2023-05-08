some on the beach with the SUV, the fines rain down

Pesaro, 8 May 2023 – It is true, there are few car parks in the city, but this does not mean that, as an alternative, you can aiml steering towards the beach. Yet that’s what four five motorists did yesterday morning, arriving calmly with theirs suv to the “white beach” area Undermountain, while all around the bathers were sunbathing and the umbrellas were open. The stop did not last long, with the intervention of the local police, fine of 1,032 euros for violation of navigation code, and eviction of cars.

But in the meantime, yesterday morning the whole beach of Pesaro was crowded: “We have seen many people who have relaxed under the sun in these two days – he says Andrea Ranocchi, owner of Baths Laura – they usually take a bed and lie down for a couple of hours, but there are also those who have stayed longer. Furthermore, with the sun, the prices of sunbeds and umbrellas were also displayed: starting from a sunbed for a day at 7 euros, up to an umbrella with two beds at 21 euros”.

Ranocchi continues: “We have received the first bookings for the season and I must say that we are quite satisfied. Let’s hope that the weather continues to be beautiful and that it gets hotter and hotter.”

Even the bathers say they are satisfied with this particularly sunny weekend, which allowed them to indulge in a few hours away from the daily routine: “It’s really good, the day before yesterday I had my first day at the beach and I must say that I also a little scalded – he comments jokingly Mimmo Caroppi while tanning –. I still have to take my first bath, the water is a bit chilly for my tastes, but I admit I tried. I am a regular customer of Bagni Laura, it is an excellent location, also given the proximity to the Palla di Pomodoro and restaurants”.

Other bathers found on the beach, they came to Pesaro precisely in view of the beautiful sunny days: “We live in Bologna and coming to the sea is good – say Donatella and Elisabetta -. We left at 7, fortunately without finding traffic, and we came here to a bit of sunbathing, we will certainly find traffic tonight (Sunday ed) for the return, but you have to be confident. We still don’t talk about throwing ourselves in the water, but nobody takes away the walks on the shoreline”.

Despite the beautiful season, however, there are those who complain about the potential of theirs concession: “Fortunately, people are there, but my beach is small and I’m not able to take new seasonal ones – explains Fabrizio Rossi, owner of Tina Baths –. It’s strange to think that still, at the end of May, I can’t put umbrellas up on the shore but because I miss the sand eroded by the sea”.