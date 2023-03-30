ADHD doesn’t just affect children, some don’t find out they’re affected until they get older. For many, being diagnosed at an advanced age comes as a shock – for others it is a relief.

AAt the end of the e-mail that Renate Ganster writes to me, it says: “It took me 75 minutes to write those few lines…” Three weeks later, a visit to her house. I ask what took so long about the e-mail. “While I’m thinking, I’m just writing crap,” says the 84-year-old. If Ganster has already thought through a sentence in her head, she doesn’t finish writing it down. She keeps looking for words that she can’t think of. She overlooks spelling mistakes and skips two lines in the sentence without realizing it. “Total chaos. I had to improve so much!”

At the age of 70, Ganster was diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, ADHD for short. Science has not yet finally clarified what causes it. According to current knowledge, there is probably a genetic metabolic disorder in the brain in which the messenger substances dopamine and norepinephrine are imbalanced. They normally ensure that signals are transmitted from one nerve cell to another. Information transfer is disrupted in people with ADHD. Stimuli are therefore only insufficiently filtered – there is a permanent sensory overload. Those affected find it difficult to focus their attention on one thing. They cannot separate the important from the unimportant.