Some tweeting about Prigozhin, Musk, Putin, Trump… and Aiwanger – health check

You may have noticed that since yesterday it is no longer possible to read along without a twitter account. Some of the back entrances, which are recommended on some sites, are already closed.

An inconsequential detail from the world of Musk’s erratic business practices? Or a piece of a jigsaw puzzle in a larger picture in which Musk limits the freedom he claims to defend and excessively claim for himself, for others at his own discretion? As the media recently reported, Musk no longer pays rent for twitter office space or the contractually agreed severance payments for the terminated employees. Musk is rumored to be working on a “zero cost” basis. In other words: He assumes that his exceptionality deserves tribute from the mere mortals, that rules and laws apply to the people but not to him. And we marvel at it a bit with a lot of reverence. Musk’s mega factory in Brandenburg, Spacex, and somehow his Starlink project. As of today, more than 3,000 Starlink satellites are already circling the earth, and there should be more than 12,000 in the more or less lawless space of space. Some may complain about possible space debris and disruptions to astronomical research, Musk, the star in the entrepreneurial sky doesn’t care.

He shares this self-image with people like Prigozhin. With his company empire and his internationally active private army, he is also outside of our normality with the fight for daycare places, housing shortages and care misery. Allegedly, large companies like Gazprom in Russia also have their own private armies, and don’t even bother to look into countries like Libya or Somalia and other areas with warlords.

One can see something about Prigozhin: This special species of outlaws is not regulated by the rule of law, but by their peers. They relate to each other like predators, which they are.

Trump and Putin also see the world through Musk’s eyes. They too are outside the law, or according to their own perception – above the law. Elections, tax obligations, rules of office, it doesn’t matter. L’État, c’est moi. The absolutist maxim returns as the egomaniacal claim of self-proclaimed chosen ones, demonstratively displayed with their super yachts. Or with marches on Moscow or the Capitol.

In a democracy everyone has a voice, their voice. When Trump says, “I am your voice,” that is not caring for the weak, but the populist dispossession of their voice. Big inequalities are undemocratic, they create different worlds for civicly equal people. We must not only look at national dependencies on Russia, China or the USA, we must also pay attention to which dependencies arise from the overpowering. At the beginning of the millennium there were a good 500 billionaires worldwide, today there are more than 2,500. This reflects not only an increase in general wealth, but also an increase in power for a select few. Aiwanger’s demand from his Erdinger speech that the silent majority must take back democracy: it would be addressed correctly here. But Aiwanger and Musk – they are also different worlds and maybe that’s a good thing.

