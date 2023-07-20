Some very important advice for those who realize they have a sudden drop in blood pressure

Sudden drop in pressure here are the symptoms and what to do to avoid making the situation worse by solving in a short time.

A drop in blood pressure has happened to everyone. A very hot day or a sudden movement is enough to have a feeling of dizziness and loss of vision, what to do?

With the heat and sultriness of this summer period it is easy to have a sudden faint, which brings blurred vision and nausea as well as dizziness that threatens to make us fall to the ground. A situation that can be solved with a few precautions. And above all, without panicking.

What to do during a sudden drop in blood pressure

If they warn typical symptoms of low blood pressure that arrive suddenly after a sudden movement to get up or due to the heat, it is important to follow some precautions to avoid making the situation worse. But before seeing how to deal with ourselves or with those who may feel bad in our presence, we recommend that you remain calm and stop where you are.

Don’t try to walk any faster to get home unless it’s within walking distance, further effort can only make it worse. No shame, don’t be afraid to make a bad impression, stop and follow the instructions below and ask for help without fear.

Here’s what to do:

Gradually and slowly changing positions can help stabilize the pressure. If possible, lie down on a bed or couch until symptoms subside. If you can’t lie down even on a bench or on the ground, it’s also okay to sit down and wait for the pressure to stabilize.Breathing in and out slowly and deeply can help relax the body and regulate blood pressure. Focusing on your breath and taking deep breaths without accelerating your breath can ensure better oxygenation.Water, without sugar, helps rehydrate. And it is sufficient to activate the receptors present in the liver which, through the nervous system, cause vasoconstriction and increase blood pressure making us feel better in a short time.During a drop in pressure, it is important to avoid heavy physical exertion which can aggravate the symptoms. If you are engaged in strenuous physical activity, it is advisable to take a break and gradually resume after drinking water and freshening up.It is important to drink enough throughout the day to maintain proper water balance in the body. Make sure you drink water or hydrating beverages regularly to avoid dehydration which can contribute to a drop in blood pressure. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and foods rich in minerals such as magnesium, potassium and sodium keeps blood pressure stable. Avoid foods that are too salty or low in nutrients.Temperature changes can affect blood pressure. If possible, avoid exposure to high temperatures or stay in hot environments for extended periods.