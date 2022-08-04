Listen to the audio version of the article

A quarterly, the last, disappointing then a change of CEO and finally a letter to the shareholders in which we take a step back on cryptocurrencies and glory projects in the metaverse. Match Group that controls Tinder’s most popular dating app seems to have run out of honeymoon with their users. Let’s start with the facts: Despite revenue growth, Match Group’s earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations for the quarter and the stock lost ground. And then there is no harmony on the upper floors. Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg will leave office at the behest of Bernard Kim who took office in AD just two months ago. With her, the Tinderverse seems to die, a sort of metaverse for Tinder singles. The project was to capitalize on the 2021 acquisition of a company called Hyperconnect, which focuses on video, artificial intelligence and augmented reality technology. the idea was to clone “Single Town” a synthetic world populated by avatars where users could meet, interact and make friends while waiting for a possible meeting in real life. In practice, the idea was to add to the chat and to the sending of photos, which are the most common tools for getting to know each other on the app, a not well-defined virtual interaction in 3d through one’s digital alter-egos.

Uncertainty for the metaverse.

The idea obviously did not convince the new CEO who wrote: “Given the uncertainty about the final contours of the metaverse and what will work or will not work, as well as the more demanding operating environment, I hired the Hyperconnect team to perform iterations but not to invest heavily in the metaverse right now ”. And then he added: “We will continue to carefully evaluate this space and we will consider moving forward at the appropriate time when we have more clarity on the overall opportunity and feel we have a service well positioned to be successful.”

The numbers of the Hyperconnet acquisition and Tinder Coins

To weigh on the skepticism for the metaverse there would also be the numbers of the Hyperconnect operation which contributed to an operating loss of 10 million dollars in the second quarter of 2022. As for Tinder Coins, the evaluation is more complex. a The in-app currency Tinder hoped would encourage higher spending on the service hasn’t paid off for now. The idea was to distribute virtual coins as a reward for users who were active on the service and kept their profiles up to date. The more active you are, the more you can buy premium services and features such as Super Likes. In February of this year, the feature rolled out gradually in a handful of markets around the world. But now, Kim says the company is reevaluating its Tinder Coins plans.