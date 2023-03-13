Semaglutìde is a drug that is depopulating due to its slimming function. Let’s find out.

Today we deal with a product slimming That it depopulates a lot, especially from le star. Among the personalities known to use it, too Elon Musk.

It is not a simple product, but as the title suggests it is a real one drug for a specific pathology, which however comes used even simply per lose weight.

What is Semaglutìde and how is it used?

It is a medicine for the treatment diabetic. In fact, take care of the type 2 diabetes and, in addition to this, its intake jointly involves a loss of weight, precisely as a consequence of the treatment applied. More and more are using it for slimming treatmentsbut the risks are not lacking.

For now, the diffusion is mainly among the celebrity, and especially overseas. But it is not excluded that it could also spread to other sections of the population in the future. With consequent large-scale extension of the same risks. The drug is an agonist of the receptor glp-1in contrast to type 2 diabetes. It also produces weight loss, and now let’s see how.

The medicine releases hormones which induce a feeling of full satiety. The reduction of hunger causes the person’s weight to be significantly reduced. Nonetheless, it is the doctors themselves who lead to caution in its use. A low dosage can predict which ones side effectsand depending on the individual, symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

The most serious possible complications

And an excessive dosage can lead to still largely unknown consequences. What is known, in the medical field, is that the Education unfortunately carried out on guinea pigs showed a higher incidence of Semaglutìde on cancer at the thyroid. Furthermore, a rare form of is associated with the same drug cancer al pancreas.

In particular, it has effects that can translate into hypothyroidism (insufficient hormonal action) or hyperthyroidism (abnormal hormonal action), with the consequences described above in the first point on the thyroid. If taken in large doses then, and in case of discontinuation of treatment, it undergoes a recovery very fast of weight. This without counting that the use of the drug for purposes unrelated to diabetic care does nothing but harm those who primarily need the Semiglutide for treatment.

Diabetic people can in fact find themselves without, while who needs Of LOSE weight may well resort to treatments alternative.

