He’s out Cracker Islandthe new album by Gorillaz. First thing, as? Handsome. But watch out, there’s no need to be stunned, eyes to the sky like when it came out Clint Eastwoodcon Damon Albarn post Blur split from a project so centered to be anticipatory even with respect to a certain mixture of pop and rap hits which then established itself, perhaps today almost consumed.

Cracker Island it’s a record that doesn’t upset Gorillaz’s discography and that doesn’t upset those who hear it for the first time. It would seem not good, to put it like this. And yet very well. Because it’s a nice disc-sample mature, with the usual hyper-productive Albarn, with a grandiose taste and an insatiable sense for melody. In short, Cracker Island it doesn’t twist ma adds much to those who want to listen to excellent music for about forty minutes, all in a row and on the same disc. Here is the key. And also the catch. Sometimes being too good can become a “problem”, so to speak (hey, I’m talking to you who are reading and maybe you’re thinking “it happens to me too“here, no, it doesn’t happen to you. It happens to a handful of the elect in history and I assure you, you are not there. Unless you are exactly the same Albarn and therefore I say to you, marry me, I accept bigamy).

When you find an album with all the tracks in focus, beautiful pieces, products as Christ commands, tasteful hits, you risk losing the specific weight of the pieces themselves. Damon is someone who has churned out dozens of things in recent years, rarely bad ones. No, in Cracker Island there is not the hit of the first listen of those songs or records that change your life. But there are ten pieces that risk being undervalued, even for today’s listening methods. And instead it’s stuff that if you take them and distribute them (one each, hands down) to ten artists taken at random you solve a season. Also because, let’s say it again, the record market thinks for individuals but this is not the time or the context to make the obvious traditionalism.

Con Cracker Island, Damon Albarn went into the studio and had a good time, he put out an album which is what you expect from Gorillaz today. Not a little, don’t disappoint expectations and, on the contrary, print yourself a smile that lasts forty minutes. There is the lunar Albarn with Backthe exquisitely pop one with i Tame Impalaand there’s also the reggaeton variable with that king of streaming that he is Bud Bunny. Featuring chosen by those who know how to choose, and valued to the fullest.

The Gorillaz put you on the couch and give you what you want (sometimes you have to get up to move). I once wrote that once a certain threshold of successful pieces has been exceeded, almost all songwriters or bands whatever “they don’t have any more” and they should stop infecting the audience with songs made only to drive the tour, songs vastly inferior to their previous opus: rowing in a boat and off to a tour with the best ofwithout making it too long. Almost all songwriters, but not Damon Albarn. Welcome back Gorillaz (Jamie Hewlett and Albarn).