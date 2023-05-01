Sonia Bruganelli commentator on GF Vip 8? She intervenes

Will Sonia Bruganelli be in the cast of GF Vip 8?

Although the seventh edition has just finished, the attention of the web is already focused on GF Vip 8 and in these days the first rumors about what could happen have already arrived. As we know, he will be there again to run the reality show Alfonso Signorinibut it is currently unclear whether Sonia Bruganelli e Orietta Berti they will return in the guise of opinioniste. While it seems that the singer may return to her role, as revealed by Dagospyit would seem that the wife of Paul Bonolis is still deciding what to do, and the definitive answer will only come in the next few weeks. In these hours, however, something has happened that has suggested the return of Sonia also for the next edition of the reality show. Let’s find out what it is.

On his social the Bruganelli shared a page post GFIsola.News, in which it is noted that even last year the television producer had announced that she did not want to return as a commentator, and then changed her mind. As known also in these weeks Sonia he made it clear that he wanted to “Leave space for young people”. However it cannot be excluded that the wife of Bonolis decides again to return as a columnist, to the delight of a large part of the public.

While we wait to understand what he will decide Sonia Bruganelliin these days Dagospy revealed that too Orietta Berti should come back for the GF Vip 8. But not only. The well-known portal also revealed the singer’s alleged cachet, and in this regard we read:

“In September 2023 Alfonso Signorini will return to lead the new edition of Big Brother. […] Orietta Berti should once again be alongside Signorini. The singer seems to be ready for an encore (Dagospia has revealed its cachet of 10,000 euros per episode). The contract of the singer, as is well known, also provides for the creation of a show in two episodes which should be aired next season”.