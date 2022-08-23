Although it is a bit embarrassing, the release date was accidentally exposed due to a mistake yesterday (23), and at the Gamescom press conference held today (24), SEGA officially released the story trailer of “Sonic Unknown Frontier”. The end credits reveal that the game will be released on November 8.

In “Sonic Unknown Frontier”, players can use Sonic’s unique supersonic action to run freely in the vast island, which is a new action-adventure game.

Set on the stage of the unknown island “Starfall Islands” where ancient civilizations are sleeping, Sonic will embark on a new adventure, chasing the reaction of Chaos Emerald, Sonic, Amy, and Tars set off to the Starfall Islands. However, when they reached the sky over the island, the Torneder suddenly had a problem! They were sucked into the space-time cave that appeared in the air, and Sonic and his friends were separated.

When he came back to his senses, Sonic was already in an incredible space.Although the scenery is impressive, it seems that something is not right

The electronic world…that’s the “computer space”.

When Sonic finally escaped from the “computer space” and woke up again, he came to one of the small islands “Kronos Island” in the Starfall Islands. In addition to the ruins full of ancient people’s mysteries, there are also strange enemies wandering around on this island.

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” will be the first time in the series to match the level-based action game with open areas. In the “playable world map”, there are also “combat”, “puzzle solving”, “side missions”, “computer space” ” and other various elements. This can be done freely according to the player’s play style.

Sonic Frontiers Unknown will release on November 8 on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.