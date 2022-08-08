SEGA will sponsor Japan’s largest urban music festival “for the first time in three years” SUMMER SONIC 2022 “. The festival will be held on August 20 (Saturday) and 21 (Sunday), 2022. For this reason, “Sonic” will be co-produced at the SONIC STAGE booth at the Tokyo venue! Sonic will appear on huge photo spots and screens, and limited collaboration goods designed for “SUMMER SONIC 2022” will be sold at the booth.

In addition, “Sonic 2” with a large number of characters will finally be released on the big screen in Japan on August 19 (Fri)! See the official website for more details about the movie.

There will be an extra-large photo spot at the SONIC STAGE booth. If you go to the site, don’t forget to take a photo here to commemorate your visit to SONIC STAGE! In addition, Sonic will appear on the screen inside the Sonic stage, and Sonic projected on the screen will greet everyone! Let’s fry up SONIC STAGE with Sonic!

Limited towel and collaboration T! SONIC booth details

As long as you come to the SONIC booth, you can get a limited number of “SUMMER SONIC”sonic towel」！

In addition, you can play DARTSLIVE3 darts in collaboration with Sonic, and the booth also sells collaboration products with trendy brands that are very popular among young people in their 10s and 20s!

Enjoy SUMMER SONIC with Sonic!

sonic towel

A limited number of rare towels that can only be purchased at SUMMER SONIC!

Because the number is limited, you can only arrive at the SONIC booth early!

DARTSLIVE3 Darts

Come to the SONIC booth to play DARTSLIVE3 darts in cooperation with Sonic.

Meet BULL and other conditions to get special gifts!

9090 Cooperative TEE

It is expected to create a street brand with Japan’s NO.1 second-hand clothing media “9090(NINETY NINTY)” launched a collaboration T-shirt.

The collaboration’s logo is printed on the front, and Sonic’s featured merchandise with headphones is featured on the back.

The printed pixel art has a 90s vibe.

For details, please visit 9090(NINETY NINTY) official Instagram (@9090s_) or 9090(NINETY NINTY) official store.

A’gem LIMITED TEE

A T-shirt in collaboration with the most popular streetwear brand “A’gem”, which has grown rapidly since its establishment only a year ago, is here!

Specially designed for SUMMER SONIC, the sprinting feeling of “Sonic” and the world view of A’gem have turned into a retro street atmosphere spray art design.

For product details, please visit A’gem official Instagram (@agem.tokyo) or A’gem official store.