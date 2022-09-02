Foreign media The Verge pointed out that Sonos is developing a 360-degree sound flagship speaker code-named Optimo 2, which is expected to be the successor of Sonos Five! It can be seen from the leaked concept map that the two ends of the new speaker are oval, and the middle section is treated with a “waist”, continuing the simple and fashionable features of Sonos! Foreign media speculate that the size of the new speaker should be similar to the Sonos Five, and there are black and white options! Other key features include support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but it is not sure whether the new speakers will add USB-C decoding and playback! Sonos is also developing two new loudspeaker models, the Optimo 1 and 1 SL, but the size and functionality are even more popular! For details, please continue to pay attention to the follow-up information of the news center!

