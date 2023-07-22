son’s farewell message to the actress

New mourning in the world of cinema and for one of the most popular faces in our area: the actor and director Alessandro Gassman he announced the disappearance of the motherthe famous French actress Juliette Mayniel.

Gassman’s farewell to his mother, who died at the age of 87

Yes is died at 87 years old in Mexico Juliette Mayniel, one of the most recognizable faces of New Wave inglese and interpreter of numerous great films. In Italy she however she is mostly known for relationship with Vittorio Gassmanfrom which Alexander was born.

The actor and director himself shared the news on his social profiles, publishing a very emotional video in which images of his childhood alternate with his famous parents, who separated when he was only three years old.

In the caption, she wrote: “You are no longer here and you will always be there. I love you, safe travels mom“. Numerous messages of condolence from his followers after the disappearance of his mother.

Juliette Mayniel’s career and the film she made with her son

Born in Saint-Hippolyte on January 22, 1936, Juliette Mayniel’s career began in the mid-1950s. She has starred with filmmakers of her caliber Claude Chabrolbefore crossing his path with Italy.

He acted for GiulioQuesti, Silvio Amadio and then in 1969 in L’alibidirected by Vittorio Gassman with whom he had already had a relationship a few years earlier from which Alessandro was born in 1965.

Among his best known and most popular titles is remembered Bigfoot the cop Of Stenothe screenplay The Odyssey (where she played Circe) and that of Madame Bovary. He also won a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 1960 for Story of a deserter. In 1982, you met Vittorio Gassman and his son Alessandro on the set of From father to son.

What Vittorio Gassman’s son said about her

Throughout his career, Alessandro Gassman was inevitably marked by the label of “son of Vittorio”, but his mother also had great celebrity. A point underlined in the past by the person concerned, during an interview with Corriere della Sera in which he spoke of his mother Juliette, obviously also the grandmother of her nephew Leo.

“I never have the opportunity to talk about my mother, they always ask me about my father – he said – my mother was extraordinarily beautiful, one of the faces of the Nouvelle Vague”. Then she added: “Cult actress still today, when I put a photo of him on social media, it’s a hit“.

