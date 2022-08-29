Sony (Sony) announced the acquisition of European mobile game developer Savage Game Studios, but did not disclose the specific acquisition amount and other details. The daily operation of the latter is still in charge of the previous management team.

Founded two years ago, Savage Game Studios is a mobile game development studio with offices in Helsinki, Finland and Berlin, Germany. Savage Game Studios will be part of a newly formed division of PlayStation Studios, Sony said in a statement.

It is reported that the division is independent of the existing console game division and focuses on the production of AAA games for mobile platforms based on the intellectual property (IP) of projects based on new or existing PlayStation.

In May of this year, Jim Ryan, the head of Sony’s game business, said that he plans to fundamentally broaden the game product portfolio beyond the PlayStation 5 console and put more games on PC and mobile platforms.